Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

84,90 Euro		+0,047
+0,06 %
WKN: A0B5ZS ISIN: GB00B01C3S32 Ticker-Symbol: RGR1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,22
86,21
19:48
85,46
86,06
19:48
01.11.2017 | 17:32
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Randgold Resources Limited: Holding(s) in Company

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / November 1, 2017 / Randgold Resources ("Randgold Resources" or the "Company") (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD) files TR-1: Notification of Major Interest In Shares.

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

Jersey, Channel Islands, 1 November 2017

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2984V_1-2017-11-1.pdf

RANDGOLD RESOURCES ENQUIRIES:

Chief Executive
Mark Bristow
+44 788 071 1386
+44 779 775 2288

Financial Director
Graham Shuttleworth
+44 1534 735 333
+44 779 771 1338

Investor & Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: randgold@dpapr.com

SOURCE: Randgold Resources


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE