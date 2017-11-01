Metsä Group Stock Exhange release 1 November 2017 at 6.30 pm EET



At a meeting held on 1 November 2017, the Supervisory Board of Metsä Group's parent company, Metsäliitto Cooperative, elected forestry and agriculture entrepreneur Johan Björkenheim to be a new member of Metsäliitto Cooperative's Board of Directors as of 1 January 2018. Björkenheim has a long time experience from forestry as well as from positions of trust in Metsäliitto Cooperative. He has been a member of the Representative Council during the years 1999-2011 and a member of the Supervisory Board as from 2011.



Antti Tukeva, maanviljelysneuvos (Finnish honorary title), was no longer a candidate for the Board of Directors. Tukeva has been a member of the Board since 2009.



The meeting also decided to pay the following fees to the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors in 2018: the fee paid to the Chairman of Metsäliitto Cooperative's Board will be EUR 7,200 per month, and the monthly fee for Board members will be EUR 4,000. The monthly fee paid to the chair of the Audit Committee will be EUR 1,200 and to the chair of Compensation Committee EUR 1,000. The fees are at the same level as in 2017.



Metsä Group is a forerunner in sustainable bioeconomy utilising renewable wood from sustainably managed northern forests. Metsä Group focuses on wood supply and forest services, wood products, pulp, fresh fibre paperboards and tissue and cooking papers.



Metsä Group's sales totalled EUR 4.7 billion in 2016, and it employs approximately 9,300 people. The Group operates in some 30 countries. Metsäliitto Cooperative is the parent company of Metsä Group and is owned by approximately 104,000 Finnish forest owners.



