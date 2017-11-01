Global $3.7 Bn Indoor Robots Market 2017-2026 - Rise in Trend of Connected Home and IoT

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The indoor robots market accounted for a market value of $3,700 million in 2016 with medical robots holding the highest share.

The demand for indoor robots is rapidly gaining traction among different end-users across the globe. The market is driven by a number of factors such as increasing need of robots for security services, unprecedented rise in demand from domestic users, rise in demand of elderly care robots, and growing demand for productivity and quality.

Medical robots hold a large share of revenue in the indoor robots market. The high share of these robots is mainly attributed to considerably high price of these robots and unprecedented rise in demand of these robots across different geographies. Besides that, rise in demand of cleaning robots is also anticipated to propel growth in the global indoor robots market.

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period which is followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. The U.S. is the leading country in the manufacturing of indoor robots for commercial and residential end-users. The country is home to two of the leading players in cleaning and medical robots market, i.e. iRobot Corporation and Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

The U.S. accounts for a major share of revenue of these companies. Similarly, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR with China dominating the market in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Scope & Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Growing Need of Robots for Security Services

2.1.2 Unprecedented Rise in Demand From Domestic Users

2.1.3 Rise in Demand of Elderly Care Robots

2.1.4 Growing Demand for Productivity and Quality

2.2 Market Restraints

2.2.1 Safety Concerns For People Working Around Indoor Robots

2.2.2 High Cost of Surgical Robots

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 Increase in R&D Activities

2.3.2 Rise in trend of connected home and IoT

2.3.3 Impending Growth Opportunities Across Developing Countries

3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.2 Key Strategies and Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Agreements and Collaboration

3.2.2 Product Launches

3.2.3 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures

3.2.4 Other Developments

3.3 Competitive Benchmarking and Market Players Ranking

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Evolution of Robots

4.2 Indoor Robots Product Mapping with Key Manufacturers

4.3 Investments on Start-ups in Global Indoor Robots Market

4.4 Patent Analysis

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness

5 Global Indoor Robots Market, 2017-2026

5.1 Assumptions and Limitations

5.2 Market Overview

6 Global Indoor Robot Market by Type

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Medical Robots

6.3 Cleaning Robots

6.4 Entertainment Robots

6.5 Education Robots

6.6 Personal/Handicap Assistant Robots

6.7 Public Relation Robots

6.8 Security and Surveillance Robots

7 Global Indoor Robots Market by End-User

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Commercial

7.2.1 Banking

7.2.2 Healthcare

7.2.3 Hospitality

7.2.4 Retail

7.2.5 Others (Schools, Offices, Malls, and Museums)

7.3 Residential

8 Indoor Robots Market by Region

9 Company Profiles



Aethon

Cobalt Robotics

Ecovacs

GeckoSystems International Corporation

InTouch Technologies, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

iRobot Corporation

Knightscope, Inc.

NXT Robotics Corporation

Omron Adept Technologies, Inc.

Savioke, Inc.

Simbe Robotics, Inc.

SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.

TransEnterix, Inc.

Yujin Robot, Co., Ltd.

