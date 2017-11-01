This message contains important information regarding the Genium INET upgrade on November 18th, 2017 to version 5.0.0201 which includes new mandatory functionalities and enhancements going live November 20th.



Updates to the FIX Specification



The FIX Specification for release 5.0.0201 has been updated with the following technically non mandatory changes.



-- Trade Capture Report - Confirmed Trade Cancel (in) SideTradeID(1506) is not required. -- For New Order List, Trade Capture Report - one-party report for matching, Trade Capture Report - one-Party Multileg Report. It is possible to use RootPartyRoleQualifier(2388) in the RootParties block instead of PartyRoleQualifier(2376). The same validations as for PartyRoleQualifier(2376) apply for RootPartyRoleQualifier(2388).



Update to the AMD Specification



Correction of the specification.



-- Changed message type of Reported Trade message to "r" -- Changed message type of Market Directory message to "V"



Information on the 5.0.0201 MiFID II release and the updated specifications are available on the Technical Information web site. The site will be continuously updated.



http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/geniuminet/enhancemen ts/genium-inet-mifid-ii-5.0.0201



For technical questions, please contact:



Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750



For general questions on the release, please contact:



Technical Relations Anders Bergström anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7364



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=651088