Technavio's latest report on the global elastomeric couplings marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171101006353/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global elastomeric couplings market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Elastomeric couplings are generally made up of non-metallic elements such as rubber, plastic, and urethane. They are accepted in industries owing to their non-requirement of lubrication and elimination of maintenance services. They offer ease of installation and visual inspection, which increases their demand among most industry owners for implementation within the rotational equipment.

Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automation sector, says, "Suppliers provide raw materials such as rubber, plastic, or urethane for the manufacture of the body of couplings. Suppliers form the basic platform of the value chain analysis. In addition, suppliers also provide nuts, bolts, and keys, which completes the structure."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global elastomeric couplings marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Emergence of couplings with a wide range of torsional stiffness

Couplings for runout table application

Mergers and acquisitions in the couplings market

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Emergence of couplings with a wide range of torsional stiffness

The elastomeric couplings have always faced trouble in terms of torsional stiffness. However, with the emergence of new couplings with torsional stiffness and high torque transmission, elastomeric couplings are expected to witness a greater demand during the forecast period. These features are offered in a compact package, with variance in coupling size.

"Resonance generally occurs when the operating frequency of the system becomes equal to the natural frequency. The resonance is determined largely based on the moment of inertia and the stiffness of the engine, rotating output shaft, couplings, and the driven load," according to Sushmit

Couplings for runout table application

With the increase in industrialization, the use of adjustable speed AC motors and frequency drives have increased. In the past, DC runout systems were widely accepted, irrespective of the maintenance and performance problems. Runout tables traditionally used to deploy DC power supplies and DC motors (permanent magnet) for speed control.

The elastomeric couplings are preferred for such applications for their performance. These couplings have several unique features such as no lubrication, easy installation, and easy replacement without disturbing the connected equipment. In addition, the main factor for choosing such couplings is the presence of unique metal seal design in the couplings.

Mergers and acquisitions in the couplings market

There is significant consolidation in the power transmission and coupling manufacturing business. Major vendors have tried enlarging their product portfolios while gaining access to new markets and expanding their customer base. Most of the vendors are focused on the acquisition of their peers.

Few major companies, such as Regal Beloit and Altra Industrial Motion, have indicated simplification of operations by reducing the number of manufacturing units and increasing the capacity of other units. Regal Beloit had already merged with six of the factories and existing warehouses during the financial year 2015-2016.

The key vendors are as follows:

ABB

Altra Industrial Motion

Rexnord

Regal Beloit

Browse Related Reports:

Global IIoT Market in Automotive Industry 2017-2021

Global Industrial Limit Switches Market 2017-2021

Global Power Transmission Seals Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171101006353/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com