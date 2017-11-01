Global Hot Drink Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Associated British Foods, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Keurig Green Mountain, Tata Global Beverages & Unilever

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Hot Drink Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global hot drink market to grow at a CAGR of 5.49% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hot drink market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenues generated from various geographical regions and the sales data of the various major vendors operating in the hot drink market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing influence of online retailing. With the increase in e-commerce businesses worldwide, the vendors have immense potential to enhance their profitability. E-commerce trading accounts nearly 12% of the global retail trade. Most of these e-commerce channels support business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing popularity of coffee pods and tea pods. Since the last decade, the demands for the convenience food products has been on the rise. Many nations around the globe are experiencing significant infrastructural developments and rapid rates of urbanization. These trends have brought about new innovative habits and preferences among tea and coffee seekers.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Adverse environmental conditions. Coffee and tea crops are vulnerable to natural disasters and unpredictable weather conditions such as drought, earthquakes, flood, frost, and others.

Key vendors

Associated British Foods (ABF)

JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS (JDE)

Keurig Green Mountain (KGM)

Tata Global Beverages (TGB)

Unilever

Other prominent vendors

AJINOMOTO

Bigelow Tea

Industria Colombiana deCaf

LUIGI LAVAZZA

Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee (MPTC)

Nestl

Paulig Group

PEET'S COFFEE

Reily Foods Company (RFC)

Strauss

TEEKANNE

The Cornish Tea Company (TCTC)

The J.M. Smucker Company (JMSC)

The Republic of Tea (TRT)

Tres Coraes Alimentos (TCA)

