Long-time readers of this publication might be familiar with our $2.00 Ripple price prediction. We believe that's where XRP is headed in 2018. However, the price appears to be stuck around $0.20…The Ripple to USD exchange rate is currently around $0.198886. It dropped 1.71% over the last 24 hours, but that's hardly a break from tradition. It bounces up or down each day, never landing too far away from $0.20.Does that mean we should change our forecast?Probably not. There's been no devastating Ripple news in the last month, nor in the month before that. In fact, Ripple's underlying business is incredibly strong.It formed its 100th partnership recently, opened an.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...