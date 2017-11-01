The "Transportation and Logistics Market Insights France" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Strong domestic demand supported by favourable financing conditions, tax cuts, and rising confidence will lead to resilient investment and consumption driving the growth of the French economy during 2017-2018. The quality of infrastructure and incentives for innovation will primarily support competitiveness and make France an attractive destination for investment.
France leads Europe with the highest number of industrial and logistics projects. The Logistics 2025 plan stresses on improving infrastructure to enhance the intermodality of the transport network while simplifying the administrative management of the supply chain. Digital transition, energy transition, and a sustainable supply chain are some of the key focus areas. The development of the high-speed freight network is expected to bring about a modal shift towards rail freight. With the e-commerce turnover estimated at 72.0 billion in 2016, France was the fifth leading country in the world for online sales.
Due to the fast growing FMCG online market, FMCG logistics will be impacted positively. Logistics and express delivery companies have announced key expansion plans at major airports, to expand the cargo handling capacity. Major capacity expansion plans include logistics and warehouse infrastructure development around key airports such as Charles de Gaulle International Airport in the Paris suburb of Roissy. Vehicle-to-vehicle communication technologies, telematics, Big Data, autonomous and electric vehicles, and wearable technologies are likely to see increased adoption by freight companies by 2018.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings-Transportation and Logistics Market in France
- Research Scope and Methodology
- Transportation and Logistics Market Insights-France
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Outlook and Insights-France
2. Economic and Trade Indicators
- GDP Growth Trends by Region
- GDP Growth Trends-France
- Growth Trends in Transportation and Storage
- National GDP Forecast-France
- External Trade and Current Account Balance
- Inflation Rate
- Export by Region-France
- Key Trading Partners-France
- Key Macro Developments
3. Freight Transportation
- Transport Industry Size
- Transport Price Index
- Transport Labour Cost Index
- Road Freight Development in France
- Sea Freight Volume
- Air Cargo Sector Developments
- New Truck Registration Trends
- Overview of EU Regulatory Environment
- Road Freight Composition
- Innovation and Technology Trends
- Key Technology Trends Among Transport Modes
4. Logistics and Warehousing
- Logistics Outsourcing Trends
- Warehousing Rent
- Regional Warehouse Market Developments
- Warehouse Market Insights
5. Strategic Initiatives and Growth Opportunities
- Outlook and Insights-France
- Growth Opportunity-Transport, Warehousing, and Logistics
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
6. The Last Word
