Strong domestic demand supported by favourable financing conditions, tax cuts, and rising confidence will lead to resilient investment and consumption driving the growth of the French economy during 2017-2018. The quality of infrastructure and incentives for innovation will primarily support competitiveness and make France an attractive destination for investment.

France leads Europe with the highest number of industrial and logistics projects. The Logistics 2025 plan stresses on improving infrastructure to enhance the intermodality of the transport network while simplifying the administrative management of the supply chain. Digital transition, energy transition, and a sustainable supply chain are some of the key focus areas. The development of the high-speed freight network is expected to bring about a modal shift towards rail freight. With the e-commerce turnover estimated at 72.0 billion in 2016, France was the fifth leading country in the world for online sales.

Due to the fast growing FMCG online market, FMCG logistics will be impacted positively. Logistics and express delivery companies have announced key expansion plans at major airports, to expand the cargo handling capacity. Major capacity expansion plans include logistics and warehouse infrastructure development around key airports such as Charles de Gaulle International Airport in the Paris suburb of Roissy. Vehicle-to-vehicle communication technologies, telematics, Big Data, autonomous and electric vehicles, and wearable technologies are likely to see increased adoption by freight companies by 2018.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings-Transportation and Logistics Market in France

Research Scope and Methodology

Transportation and Logistics Market Insights-France

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Outlook and Insights-France

2. Economic and Trade Indicators

GDP Growth Trends by Region

GDP Growth Trends-France

Growth Trends in Transportation and Storage

National GDP Forecast-France

External Trade and Current Account Balance

Inflation Rate

Export by Region-France

Key Trading Partners-France

Key Macro Developments

3. Freight Transportation

Transport Industry Size

Transport Price Index

Transport Labour Cost Index

Road Freight Development in France

Sea Freight Volume

Air Cargo Sector Developments

New Truck Registration Trends

Overview of EU Regulatory Environment

Road Freight Composition

Innovation and Technology Trends

Key Technology Trends Among Transport Modes

4. Logistics and Warehousing

Logistics Outsourcing Trends

Warehousing Rent

Regional Warehouse Market Developments

Warehouse Market Insights

5. Strategic Initiatives and Growth Opportunities

Outlook and Insights-France

Growth Opportunity-Transport, Warehousing, and Logistics

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. The Last Word

