TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached(ii): Randgold Resources Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-UK issuer X ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An event changing the breakdown of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (please specify)(iii): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- City and country of registered office (if applicable) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(vi): 31/10/2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 01/11/2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of voting % of voting rights through rights financial Total number attached to instruments Total of of voting shares (total (total of 8.B 1 both in % rights of of 8. A) + 8.B 2) (8.A + 8.B) issuer(vii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 7.25% 9.74% 16.99% 94,073,286 crossed or reached ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of previous notification (if 7.33% 10.02% 17.36% applicable) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(viii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A: Voting rights attached to shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class/type of Number of voting shares rights(ix) % of voting rights ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 of Directive Directive Directive Directive 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00B01C3S32 6,821,218 7.25% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,821,218 7.25% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument Exercise/ is % of Type of financial Expiration Conversion exercised/ voting instrument date(x) Period(xi) converted. rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities Lending 44,259 0.04% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- American Depository Receipt 9,050,754 9.62% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 9,095,013 9.66% ------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Physical Number Exercise/ or cash of % of Type of financial Expiration Conversion settlement voting voting instrument date(x) Period(xi) (xii) rights rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFD Cash 71,932 0.07% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- - SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 71,932 0.07% ---------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer(xiii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X entity(xiv) (please add additional rows as necessary) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of voting % of rights voting through Total of rights if financial both if it it equals instruments equals or Name(xv) or is if it equals is higher higher or is higher than the than the than the notifiable notifiable notifiable threshold threshold threshold ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Fund Advisors ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Canada Holdings LP ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Group Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 1.88% 8.76% 10.65% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trident Merger, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Investment Management, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Fund Advisors ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock HK Holdco Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Cayco Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Japan Holdings GK ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Group Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock HK Holdco Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock (Singapore) Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Group Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Group Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Advisors, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Group Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of the proxy holder ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- The number and % of voting rights held ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- The date until which the voting rights will be held ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11. Additional information(xvi) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of completion 1 November, 2017 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

