

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Wednesday's session in the green. The German DAX rallied after investors returned to action following yesterday's public holiday. Traders were encouraged by positive economic data from both China and the United States. Chinese manufacturing data provided a boost to shares of mining stocks.



Stronger than expected growth in U.S. private sector employment pleased investors, especially ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report. Traders are also looking forward to the release of today's monetary policy decision by the Federal Reserve later today.



Investor concerns over Catalonia and its potential exit from Spain eased further on Wednesday. Catalonia's ousted leader Carles Puigdemont has agreed to the snap election called by Spain's central government, but said the fight for independence would go on.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.45 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.64 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.62 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.78 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.20 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.07 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.28 percent.



In Frankfurt, Bayer advanced 2.69 percent amid reports that the pharmaceutical firm and Novartis are threatening legal action against twelve clinical commissioning groups in the north of England for plans to offer patients a cheap eye drug. Novartis also rose 1.58 percent in Zurich.



In London, AstraZeneca climbed 2.44 percent after winning U.S. approval for a new drug to treat blood cancer.



Likewise, Indivior shares jumped 7.80 percent after the FDA committee recommended approval for a new drug to treat opioid addiction.



Lender Standard Chartered sank 6.17 percent as higher expenses overshadowed a rise in third-quarter profit.



Next Plc tumbled 9.14 percent after a disappointing trading update, with sales figures missing forecasts.



Nokian Tyres dipped 0.03 percent in Helsinki after its quarterly profit topped forecasts.



Pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk rose 0.31 percent in Copenhagen after warning that a new U.S. legislation could impact business in its key market.



The British manufacturing sector started the final quarter of the year on a solid footing in October, driven by robust production and new orders.



The Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 56.3 in October from a revised 56.0 in September, survey data from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Wednesday. The PMI was forecast to remain unchanged at September's original reading of 55.9.



UK house prices increased at a faster pace in October, data from Nationwide Building Society showed Wednesday. House prices increased 2.5 percent year-on-year, following September's revised 2.3 percent rise.



UK shop price deflation remained at a four-year low in October, data from the British Retail Consortium showed Wednesday. The BRC-Nielsen shop price index dropped 0.1 percent, the same annual rate as seen in September. The 0.1 percent deflation was the shallowest deflation rate in the last four years.



China's manufacturing activity expanded at a stable pace in October, in line with expectations, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday. The Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index for the factory sector came in at 51.0 in October, the same reading as in September.



After reporting a notable slowdown in U.S. private sector job growth in the previous month, payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing a bigger than expected increase in private sector employment in the month of October.



ADP said private sector employment climbed by 235,000 jobs in October after rising by a downwardly revised 110,000 jobs in September. Economists had expected an increase of about 200,000 jobs compared to the addition of 135,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



A report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Wednesday showed a slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity in the month of October.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index fell to 58.7 in October from 60.8 in September, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 59.5.



With a jump in spending on public construction more than offsetting a drop in spending on private construction, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing an unexpected increase in total U.S. construction spending in the month of September.



The Commerce Department said construction spending rose by 0.3 percent to an annual rate of $1.220 trillion in September from the revised August estimate of $1.216 trillion. Economists had expected construction spending to come in unchanged compared to the $1.218 trillion originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX