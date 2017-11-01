Technavio analysts forecast the global heating equipment marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global heating equipment marketfor 2017-2021. The report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the five key vendors in the market, as well as a list of other prominent vendors.

The global heating equipment market is expected to grow at a stable rate during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to the rising construction industry and increase in income levels in India, China, and other developing countries across the world. This has resulted in a large consumer base being able to access heating equipment increasingly. The recovery of the housing market in the US and Western Europe is also expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global heating equipment market:

Growing demand for district heating

Increase in adoption of thermostats

Developing infrastructure in emerging countries

Growing demand for district heating

Worldwide, balanced steps and measures are being taken toward the adoption of renewable sources of energy. This is owing to the gradually depleting fossil fuels. Globally, all the countries are working toward saving energy by reducing energy consumption, and district heating is a step toward it. As a result, the district heating market is likely to register growth by manifolds over the years.

Gaurav Mohindru, a lead engineering tools research analyst at Technavio, says, "District heating is a heating system that generates and distributes heat from a centralized location. This method is used both for residential and commercial heating, including space heating and water heating. Traditionally, the heat was obtained from a cogeneration plant burning fossil fuel. However, nowadays, owing to the rising awareness about the conservation of energy, heat sources such as geothermal heating, and biomass and centralized solar heating are often used."

Increase in adoption of thermostats

The need for saving energy is a driving force for the growth of the global heating equipment market, as it increases the deployment of energy-efficient heating equipment globally. Many end-users prefer using energy-efficient heating equipment to reduce their operating expenses. Energy-efficient heating equipment help in meeting the goals outlined in the Engineer-to-Order (ETO) building plan. These factors have been influencing the demand for heating equipment among residential as well as commercial users.

"Many homes in the US now have central thermostats on heating equipment. Thermostats are used to control central heating equipment by 85% in the US households, and less than half of those thermostats are programmable. Thermostats play a vital role in weather-related changes for energy consumption," adds Gaurav

Developing infrastructure in emerging countries

Rapid urbanization and stable economic growth have led to the construction of malls, hospitals, commercial buildings, hotels, and manufacturing facilities. The expansion of commercial spaces, including corporate hubs, new office floor space, special economic zones (SEZs), and organized retail outlets is boosting the demand for heating equipment installations across the globe.

Cities such as Greater Noida, Gurgaon, and Chandigarh have witnessed rapid infrastructural development activities in the recent years. Further expansion of the real-estate sector is expected in these cities to spur the market for heating equipment in North India. Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities have also registered infrastructural development in India.

Top vendors:

Daikin Industries

Ingersoll-Rand

Lennox International

Robert Bosch

United Technologies

