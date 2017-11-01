

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended the first trading session of November with a small gain. The market moved in a narrow, 40-point trading range throughout the session. Early strength was brought on by the positive performance of the Asian markets. However, the momentum stalled in the afternoon, following the release of some mixed U.S. economic data.



Traders were also in a cautious mood ahead of today's announcement from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is expected to leave rate unchanged later today, but investors will be watching for clue regarding the outlook for future rate hikes. U.S. President Trump is also expected to make his decision on who will succeed Janet Yellen at the head of the central bank this week.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.28 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,267.82. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.07 percent and the Swiss Performance Index gained 0.33 percent.



Logitech advanced 1.9 percent, extending its gains from the previous trading session.



Index heavyweight Novartis climbed 1.6 percent. Bloomberg reported that the company is considering a sale of its generics business in dermatology. Roche increased 0.5 percent, but Nestlé slid 0.1 percent.



Baloise gained 1.3 percent, Clariant rose 1.2 percent and Swatch added 1.0 percent.



ABB finished higher by 0.7 percent after Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded its rating on the stock to 'Buy' from 'Hold.'



Geberit weakened by 2.3 percent, extending its losses from the previous session. Dufry dropped 1.4 percent after UBS reduced its price target on the stock.



LafargeHolcim declined 1.2 percent and Sonova fell 1.1 percent. Credit Suisse surrenedered 0.6 percent ahead of its third quarter report tomorrow.



