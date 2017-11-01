$2.67 Billion Smart Lock Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Smart Lock Market by Lock Type (Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks), Communication Protocol (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi), Vertical (Residential, Commercial, Institution and Government, Industrial) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The smart lock market is expected to reach USD 2.67 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.28 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 13.11% between 2017 and 2023

Rising adoption of smartphones and other connected devices acts as a driver for the growth of the smart lock market. Moreover, growing security and safety concerns and enhanced features compared with traditional lock systems also drive the growth of this market.

This report segments the smart lock market on the basis of lock type, communication protocol, vertical, and geography. Deadbolts held the largest share of the smart lock market based on lock type in 2016. The increased use of deadbolts in the residential and commercial verticals, and benefits provided by deadbolts such as low installation cost, high durability, and effective security against the intense intrusion or attack in the residential, commercial, and other applications contribute to a high growth of the market for this segment.

The key players in the smart lock include ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Allegion (Ireland), dorma+kaba (Switzerland), Spectrum Brands (US), Salto Systems (Spain), Onity (US), Cansec Systems (Canada), and Master Lock (US).

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Growing Security and Safety Concerns

Enhanced Features Compared With Traditional Lock Systems

Rising Adoption of Smartphones and Other Connecting Devices

Restraints



High Cost and Perception of Unreliability

Lack of Awareness Among Customers

Opportunities



Increasing Adoption of Iot-Based Security Systems

Increasing Urban Infrastructure in Emerging Nations

Challenges



Risk of Cyberattacks Through Smart Devices Or IoT-Enabled Devices

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Smart Lock Market Analysis, By Lock Type



7 Smart Lock Market, By Communication Protocol



8 Smart Lock Market, By Vertical



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



ASSA ABLOY AB

Allegion Plc

Amadas Inc.

Amadas Inc.

Anviz Global

August Home

Avent Security

Candy House , Inc.

, Inc. Cansec Systems Ltd.

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd

Dessmann

Dorma+Kaba Holding AG

GATE

Gantner Electronic GmbH

Haven Lock, Inc.

Lockstate

MIWA Lock Co.

Master Lock Company LLC

Onity, Inc.

Poly-Control International ApS

Salto Systems S.L.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sentrilock, LLC

Shenzhen Vians Electric Lock Co.,Ltd.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9pb9db/smart_lock_market

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716