DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Salzgitter AG / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Salzgitter AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly
reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-01 / 18:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Salzgitter AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 14, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 14, 2017 German:
https://www.salzgitter-ag.com/de/investor-relations/news-publikationen/finan
zberichte.html English:
https://www.salzgitter-ag.com/en/investor-relations/news-and-publications/fi
nancial-reports.html
2017-11-01 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Germany
Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.de
End of News DGAP News Service
624209 2017-11-01
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 01, 2017 13:01 ET (17:01 GMT)
