

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Two Delta flight passengers face felony charges after they were caught doing a sexual act on a flight from Los Angeles to Detroit on Sunday night, airline officials said.



The woman, 48, and the man, 28, who were not named, reportedly were strangers seated together. During the flight, the woman allegedly performed oral sex on the man while they were both in their seats, police told WDIV-Local 4 in Detroit.



The man was flying to Detroit to catch a connecting flight to Miami, while the woman was going to catch a connecting flight to Nashville.



'The act within itself is very inappropriate in a public space,' a passenger on the flight told WDIV-Local 4. 'There are children. There are families. There are seniors. These things should be respected.'



FBI officials said the incident is still being investigated, and that the man and woman could be charged with a misdemeanor or felony. Both were issued citations.



