StudioWC Architecture and Engineering: Webb Cleff Architecture and Engineering Becomes StudioWC

ENCINITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2017 / Webb Cleff Architecture and Engineering, a professional services firm specializing in designing K-12 schools, is proud to announce that it has changed its name to StudioWC Architecture and Engineering ("StudioWC"). The firm is launching a new brand and identity and recently moved its offices to support the company's growth.

"When we began our business nearly eight years ago, we believed we needed the name recognition of Webb and Cleff, that of myself and Bob Webb. Since then, Architect Rebecca Peterson Ibarra has been named a principal and we've added other professional staff to provide the level of talent and responsiveness our clients demand. StudioWC has multiple disciplines, or studios, within our office - architecture, planning, civil engineering, and landscape planning. The time was right to have a name that better reflects our culture of collaboration and creativity," stated Debra Vaughan-Cleff, President of StudioWC.

StudioWC provides planning, design, and construction period services for a wide range of projects, from shade structure additions to the planning and construction of complete new school campuses. Additional scope of work includes full-scale, campus-wide modernization and campus infill projects. The firm also initiates funding applications, develops master plans, and assists in the development of Education Specifications and Design Standards for dozens of school districts across southern California. "We have had the opportunity to work with school districts with similar goals (to ours), and we have added members to our staff that perpetuate those goals. The company has become so much more than just Webb Cleff, and our new identity reflects our goals and commitment to our clients," said Bob Webb, Senior Vice President and Architect of Record for the firm.

Additionally, having civil engineering as an in-house discipline allows StudioWC to provide the kind of expertise their clients require, yet don't often get with other architectural firms. On their current success and the future, Ms. Vaughan-Cleff commented, "Our strong vision and work ethic nurtures collaborative relationships with employees and clients - and this attitude has paid off for us. We had no idea things would turn out the way they have, but we are really proud that we have built a place where we all want to be."

StudioWC is a collaborative architecture and civil engineering firm specializing in K-12 design for schools throughout Southern California. Founded in 2009, the company serves more than 30 active clients and is dedicated to students by designing educational environments that empower better learning experiences. Contact StudioWC by calling 760.753.6800, or by visiting their website, studioWC.net.

