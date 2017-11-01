Technavio's latest report on the global industrial filtration marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171101006383/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global industrial filtration market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The food and beverage sector require special filter media to meet specific requirements and the high standards mandated by government regulations. Therefore, waste water treatment, chemicals, filtration of drinking water, and filtration procedures in crude oil processing are the key drivers of the growth of industrial liquid filtration market.

Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on tools and components sector, says, "In the chemical industry, industrial process fluids such as water, solvents, and chemicals are subjected to numerous filtration, separation, and purification stages. Similarly, the coatings industry produces high-viscosity fluids such as mixtures of resins, solvents, pigments, and other additives."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global industrial filtration marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Innovations in filtering media

Growth in chemical sector in India

Growing pharmaceutical sector in Asian countries

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Innovations in filtering media

Technological advances help manufacturers to improve their product portfolios. Companies make substantial investments in R&D to offer a wide range of products as per the requirement of specific industries and to remain competitive in the market.

"MANN+HUMMEL introduced WAVELOCK, a new spin-on filter system for oil and fuel filters. The design of the head and spin-on filter system offers numerous advantages such as defined tightening and untightening torque, which makes servicing and mounting safe and easy. Similarly, the company also launched three new air filters for vacuum pumps and compressors, namely, IQORON VP 25, ENTARON CD 4, and ENTARON HD 4 VAC," according to Gaurav

Growth in chemical sector in India

The Indian petrochemical and chemical industry is witnessing significant growth owing to increased demand from the manufacturing, process, and agricultural sectors. India is the seventh-largest producer of chemicals and the third-largest producer in Asia. The chemical sector supports various industries such as agriculture, paint, construction, and leather. The uptick in the chemical sector in India is mainly attributed to the 100% FDI allowed by the government to encourage the industry.

The increase in investments and rapid growth in the petrochemical and chemical industry are expected to propel the demand for industrial filters. For instance, in 2017, Cosmo Films, a chemicals manufacturer, announced its plans to construct a production line in Maharashtra, India for specialty chemicals such as biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate or BOPET.

Growing pharmaceutical sector in Asian countries

India and China are the key emerging economies that are witnessing significant investments in various industrial sectors. The pharmaceutical industry in these countries is expected to grow during the forecast period due to various initiatives taken by the government to boost the sector. Air filters play a critical role during the manufacturing of drugs and other related products.

The healthcare industry is India is expected to undergo changes in all phases, including prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. The Government of India also increased the FDI for the pharmaceutical sector to 74% in brownfield projects and 100% in greenfield projects. This has led to an increase in the investments from foreign companies.

Key vendors:

Cummins Filtration

Eaton

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

MANN+HUMMEL

Parker Hannifin

Browse Related Reports:

Global Hanging Hardware Market for Fueling Systems 2017-2021

Global HSS Metal Cutting Tools Market 2017-2021

Global Pressure Washer Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171101006383/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com