Leone Asset Management: Leone Asset Issues Corporate Update

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2017 / Today, Leone Asset Management (OTC PINK: LEON) issues a Corporate Update:

I am very proud to announce that Cholesterade® has won a Finalist Award for new and innovative products in the Heart Healthy category in Supply Side West Editors Choice Awards. Cholesterade® was one of five finalists out of over 400 nominees. Needless to say, we are very excited and pleased to get this attention in such a short period of time and look forward to receiving many more awards in the future.

To continue, we had a very successful launch of Cholesterade® in the first quarter of 2017. The second quarter was mainly about adding additional independent locations around the country and to start introducing Cholesterade® to the small- and medium-sized chains. During the third quarter we continued with adding additional independent locations, and a few small chains such as Kinney Drugs (110 locations), we increased our online digital footprint and have set several large chain meetings. At the same time, our Medical Advisory board has continued conducting our multi-center clinical study that has been showing incredible results with the participants.

For those who are unfamiliar with the space we are operating in, it is important to know that within the sales process to retail, there are several steps involved and generally the process will take 1-6 months before we actually are on their shelves. It's safe to say, the larger the chain the longer the process. We have met with and continue to set meetings with both regional and national chains and anticipate a favorable response to place Cholesterade® on their shelves during 2018. Once we are given acceptance, we will probably be given a 3-6 month timeframe in which the company stocks new product inventory for our category. Once again and just so everyone is clear, each chain places new products on their shelves at different times of the year depending on the actual category the product is in. This is a positive for us because it gives us the proper lead-time to build up inventories and plan an effective advertising and marketing campaign.

Even though we are still in our infancy with the National launch of Cholesterade®, we are pleased with our current growth rate. The second quarter experienced a 96 percent increase in sales over the first quarter, and the third quarter experienced an 86 percent increase over the second quarter.

During the third quarter we are happy to share with the public that we had a couple very nice endorsements that can be viewed on YouTube. John Basedow, one of the country's top personal trainers gave us a glowing endorsement and it can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xOMl43N16vI&t=48s. In addition, Joe Ciminera on Taste this TV also gave us a great endorsement which can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6amJC_M2Y9E.

Last but not least, we continue some intense work with our consolidated accounting work and are doing all we can to get this completed as soon as possible so we can then complete our audits and file our registration statement and up-listing. I am anticipating being able to give a very definitive timeline on this process in next quarter's update.

I want to offer a special thank you from the Leone Asset team for all of your support, and we wish you a very happy and successful last quarter and upcoming Holiday Season.

About Leone Asset Management

Leone Asset Management, Inc., is a multi-national conglomerate with subsidiary companies that operate in Health and Wellness, Supplement Manufacturing and Distribution and Agriculture Management. For additional information, visit: www.leoneasset.com.

About Go Epic Health

Go Epic Health, a Leone Asset Management subsidiary, is a nutritional product holding company which owns the intellectual property and worldwide manufacturing and distribution rights to Cholesterade®, a natural cholesterol reducing product created by the late Dr. Robert Cade, creator of Gatorade®. Go Epic's wholly owned subsidiary, American Retail Alliance, markets and distributes Cholesterade® as well as other new and innovative consumer goods through the nation's largest retail pharmacy chain stores, drug and health food stores and product-specific catalogs. For further information, please visit www.goepichealth.com and www.gocholesterade.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In this context, forward-looking statements may address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipates," " beliefs," "estimates," "expects," "intends," " plans," "seeks," "will," and other terms with similar meaning. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matter that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements based are reasonable, it can provide no assurances that these assumptions will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements, risk, and uncertainties, and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

Contact:

Woody Junot

President

Leone Asset Management

(727) 581-1500

wjunot@goepichealth.com

SOURCE: Leone Asset Management