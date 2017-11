WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of U.S. Steel (X) have pulled back off their best levels of the day but continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading on Wednesday. After reaching a six-month intraday high, U.S. Steel is currently up by 6.8 percent.



The initial jump by U.S. Steel came after the steel producer reported third quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



