

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures inched higher Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's imminent interest rate decision.



At 2pm ET, the Fed is universally expected to hold interest rates steady today but signal a rate hike is coming next month.



Gold was up $7 at $1277 an ounce, having lost ground in October.



In economic news, ADP said U.S. private sector payrolls rose 235,000 in October. This is sharply higher than the 110,000 gain in September.



The ADP report is considered a key prelude to Thursday's crucial U.S. jobs data from the Commerce Department.



A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management showed a slowdown in the pace of growth in the manufacturing sector in October.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index fell to 58.7 in October from 60.8 in September, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 59.5.



The bigger than expected pullback by the manufacturing index came after it jumped to its highest level in over thirteen years in the previous month.



