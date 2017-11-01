Global Big Data Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2017 & 2025 - Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Big Data Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Big Data Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing adoption of big data services in industries, increasing importance of big data in IoT, recent technological developments of big data and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing adoption of big data services in industries

3.1.2 Increasing importance of big data in IoT

3.1.3 Recent technological developments of Big Data

3.1.4 Growth opportunities/investment opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Big Data Market, By Data Type



Unstructured Data

Structured Data

Semi-Structured Data

5 Big Data Market, By End User



Academia and Research

Transportation

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

IT and Telecommunication

Energy and Utility

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

6 Big Data Market, By Deployment Model



On-Demand

On-Premises

7 Big Data Market, By Component



Services

Managed Services

Consulting and System Integration

Training and Support

Software

Data Management

Big Data Analytics

Data Discovery and Visualization

8 Big Data Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



Acquisitions & Mergers

Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

Product Launch & Expansions

Other Activities

10 Leading Companies



Teradata Corporation

SAS Institute

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Splunk

Dell, Inc.

Amazon Web Services

Palantir Technologies, Inc

Hitachi, Ltd.

Accenture

Hewlett-Packard Company (HP)

Mu Sigma Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Cloudera

