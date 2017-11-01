Global Big Data Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2017 & 2025 - Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Big Data Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Big Data Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing adoption of big data services in industries, increasing importance of big data in IoT, recent technological developments of big data and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Growing adoption of big data services in industries
3.1.2 Increasing importance of big data in IoT
3.1.3 Recent technological developments of Big Data
3.1.4 Growth opportunities/investment opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Big Data Market, By Data Type
- Unstructured Data
- Structured Data
- Semi-Structured Data
5 Big Data Market, By End User
- Academia and Research
- Transportation
- Media and Entertainment
- Manufacturing
- Government and Defense
- IT and Telecommunication
- Energy and Utility
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
6 Big Data Market, By Deployment Model
- On-Demand
- On-Premises
7 Big Data Market, By Component
- Services
- Managed Services
- Consulting and System Integration
- Training and Support
- Software
- Data Management
- Big Data Analytics
- Data Discovery and Visualization
8 Big Data Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
- Acquisitions & Mergers
- Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
- Product Launch & Expansions
- Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
- Teradata Corporation
- SAS Institute
- SAP SE
- Microsoft Corporation
- International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
- Splunk
- Dell, Inc.
- Amazon Web Services
- Palantir Technologies, Inc
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Accenture
- Hewlett-Packard Company (HP)
- Mu Sigma Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Cloudera
