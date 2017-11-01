STRATACACHE Hires Banking and Digital Signage Industry Veteran to Lead New STRATACACHE Capital Investment Team

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- STRATACACHE today announces Dirk Huelsermann as Managing Partner of STRATACACHE Capital, a new division and team that will lead strategic deal discovery and review on a global scale. Huelsermann brings a wealth of connections and experience to the STRATACACHE team as a Managing Partner at DeBere Capital Partners, former Senior Investment Manager for Japanese investment bank Mitsui and the Founder and President of Digital Signage Federation (DSF) Europe. Huelsermann will be based in the STRATACACHE London office.

"I have known Dirk for several years and found him to be the consummate professional," said Chris Riegel, CEO of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/ad tech companies. "With the rapid growth rate and significant opportunity in the digital media space, Dirk brings significant value to the STRATACACHE team in his knowledge of the industry, investment experience and contacts worldwide."

Over the past several years, STRATACACHE has grown to be the market leader in digital signage globally with the flagship STRATACACHE, Scala and Real Digital Media brands and a solution-focused global integration and operations team second to none. STRATACACHE actively reviews more than 400 deals per year in the digital signage, mobile, display, media and digital-out-of-home space and has made 14 acquisitions in the past 18 years.

"STRATACACHE has a great reputation in the industry and is known for its exceptional investment track record, positioning the company at the forefront of a global consolidation process," said Huelsermann. "I look forward to working with the STRATACACHE team, as well as the portfolio of companies, to foster growth for the whole group."

STRATACACHE actively invests in multiple sectors impacting the consumer at the point-of-purchase, pursuing investments between $5 and $500 million USD while serving the digital signage needs of dozens of leading brand, retail, banking, quick-service restaurant and gaming customers worldwide.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 2 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results.

