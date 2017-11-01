Technavio market research analysts forecast the global licensed merchandise market to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global licensed merchandise marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists apparel, toys, accessories, video games, and home décor as the five major product segments, of which the apparel segment accounted for the largest market share of close to 26% in 2016.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global licensed merchandise market:

High viewership of movies and TV shows

Tremendous growth in e-commerce

Increasing number of sporting events

High viewership of movies and TV shows

The fame of movie franchises such as James Bond, Star Wars, and Marvel are accelerating the growth of the licensed merchandise market. Blockbusters like Frozen, Star Wars, Despicable Me, and Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice have generated more than USD100 billion in retail sales. Many merchandise manufacturers also focus on TV shows such as Game of Thrones, Penny Dreadful, Breaking Bad, Big Bang Theory, and Friends. For instance, Hot Topic earns a major part of their revenue from TV series-related merchandise.

Movies such as Justice League are expected to boost the merchandise sales during the forecast period further. The sales of merchandise rise on anniversaries of famous characters or properties. For instance, Harry Potter celebrated its 20th Anniversary on 26 June 2017, with a new edition of two books Harry Potter: A History of Magic and Harry Potter: A Journey Through a History of Magic, to be launched in October 2017.

Tremendous growth in e-commerce

The global e-commerce accounted for more than 7% of the global retail market. The market has seen a year-over-year growth of almost 35% in 2016. This growth is owing to the online retailers continuing to expand to new regions and physical retailers entering new markets through e-commerce. It has also opened the direct-to-retail option for manufacturers and licensors, where they can reach out to consumers directly without involving intermediaries. Online retail helps the manufacturers and product licensing companies to directly reach their target customers because of the regular use of online platforms.

According to Ujjwal Doshi, a lead analyst at Technavio for media and entertainment services research, "Kids play with advanced, hi-tech toys and games and get involved with official licensed productson a different level, with a shift in preference for the types of available merchandise. Current-generation children prefer games and the digital representation of characters to traditional toys. The digital revolution is making a huge impact and driving the licensed merchandise market to a higher level."

Increasing number of sporting events

Passion for sports has led to the formation of several games. Olympics, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), Super Bowl, and Cricket World Cup are few of the most popular sports associations, which organize sporting events that are watched by billions of people across the world. Super Bowl, which is the annual championship game of the National Football League, is played annually and has millions of viewers. While Cricket World Cup and FIFA are played in once in four years. On the other hand, sporting events such as Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League, Rugby World Cup, Formula One race, and Wimbledon are some of the other games with the highest individual traction.

"With increasing interest and passion for sports, there is an increase in the number of sports followers leading to a growing fan base. This passion is leading to higher revenue generation in the sporting events market, which in turn is supporting the growth of the sports merchandise store. Demand for licensed merchandise items such as t-shirts, caps, posters, banners, and sports items such as balls, bats, and gloves, is expected to flourish during the forecast period," says Ujjwal.

