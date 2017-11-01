Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of three covered bond series.



The total demand in the issue amounted to ISK 4,880 million and 27 bids were received.



The inflation-linked issue ARION CBI 25 attracted 15 bids of ISK 3,380 million in total at a yield of 2.55%-2.63%. Bids for ARION CBI 25 amounting to ISK 3,160 million at a yield of 2.60% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 23,080 m.



The fixed rate issue ARION CB 22 attracted 7 bids of ISK 640 million in total at a yield of 5.41% - 5.49%. Bids for ARION CBI 25 amounting to ISK 220 million at a yield of 5.42 % were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 23,660 m.



The fixed rate issue ARION CB 19 attracted 5 bids of ISK 860 million in total at a yield of 5.08% - 5.15%. Bids for ARION CBI 25 amounting to ISK 200 million at a yield of 5.08% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 2,740 m.



The issued bonds were tap issues of existing covered bond series and are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 8 November 2017. In total Arion Bank has issued ISK 91,920 m of covered bonds, thereof ISK 29,920 m this year.



