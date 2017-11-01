Elev8 Brands, Inc. Announces Official Launch and Availability of Elev8 Hemp Tea to the Mass Markets

Elev8 Hemp Tea Available for Purchase in Green and Black Hemp Tea Variations



ROCKLEDGE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2017 / Elev8 Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: VATE), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and CBD-based products including hemp coffee, tea, and E-juices, which target the health and wellness markets, announces the launch of Elev8 Hemp Tea.

Elev8 Hemp Tea is a carefully crafted tea blend that synergizes perfectly with 100% non-GMO Canadian hemp seeds. Made with an environmentally sustainable, vegetarian source of Omega 3 and Omega 6, Elev8 Hemp Team boasts a superior nutrient profile.

Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Medico, stated, "Elev8 Hemp Tea is a home-run and we couldn't be happier with the outcome of product taste and packaging design. In conjunction with our efforts to launch one of the first ever hemp teas on Amazon.com, we are stepping up sales efforts with current and prospective brick and mortar retailers. From initial coffee sampling, we already have retail stores that are pleased with our product, interested in trying our Hemp Tea, as well as placing re-orders of our Hemp Coffee."

The premium tea comes in both Organic Assam Black Tea and Makaibari Estate Organic Darjeeling Green Tea variations, which appeal to the vast amount of regular tea drinkers. The company spent a considerable amount of time and effort developing unique and "high-class" packaging that truly differentiates the Elev8 Hemp Tea from any tea product on the market today. To view and place orders, the company encourages customers to visit www.elev8hemp.com.



About Elev8 Brands, Inc.:

Elev8 Brands, Inc. specializes in the development and marketing of products for the fitness and wellness markets. The company is founded based on creating high-quality, sustainable, products for health-conscious consumers.



About Elev8 Hemp LLC:

Elev8 Hemp LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elev8 Brands, Inc., which focuses on the development and marketing of hemp-based food, beverage, and healthcare products including hemp coffee, hemp water, and hemp-based skin care products.



About 02 Breathe LLC:

02 Breathe is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elev8 Brands, Inc., which focuses on their oxygen bar while bringing in an array of CBD products. O2 Breathe carries CBD tinctures, CBD vape, CBD lotions and massage products. 02 Breathe is currently looking to offer CBD at their oxygen bar.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

