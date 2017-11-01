Global Adhesive Equipment Market to 2025 - Rising R&D initiatives by Companies

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Adhesive Equipment market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are growing demand for adhesives from various end user industries, increasing demand for irregular adhesive dispensing to lower costs and rising R&D initiatives by companies to develop sustainable packaging .



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Growing Demand for Adhesives from Various End User Industries

Increasing Demand for Irregular Adhesive Dispensing to Lower Costs

Rising R&D initiatives by Companies to Develop Sustainable Packaging

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Global Adhesive Equipment Market, By Application



Building & Construction

Disposable Hygiene Products

Paper & Packaging

Transportation

Lamination

Leather & Footwear

Technical Textiles

Woodworking

Other Applications

5 Global Adhesive Equipment Market, By Product



Adhesive Pumping Systems

Cold Glue Applicators

Industrial Hot Melt

Adhesive Application Guns

Adhesive Controllers

Pneumatic Adhesive Applicators

6 Global Adhesive Equipment Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



Gluefast Company

3M Company

Dow Corning Corp

Super Glue Corp

Adhesive Dispensing Ltd

Glue Machinery Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Dymax Corporation

Valco Melton

Huntsman Corp

Ashland Inc

Graco Inc

ITW Dynatec

Robatech

Elmer's Products Inc

Henline Adhesive Equipment Corporation

Nordson Corporation

Henkel

Adhesive & Equipment Inc

Hexion Specialty Chemicals Inc

