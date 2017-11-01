Global Adhesive Equipment Market to 2025 - Rising R&D initiatives by Companies

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Adhesive Equipment Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Adhesive Equipment market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are growing demand for adhesives from various end user industries, increasing demand for irregular adhesive dispensing to lower costs and rising R&D initiatives by companies to develop sustainable packaging .
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Growing Demand for Adhesives from Various End User Industries
- Increasing Demand for Irregular Adhesive Dispensing to Lower Costs
- Rising R&D initiatives by Companies to Develop Sustainable Packaging
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Global Adhesive Equipment Market, By Application
- Building & Construction
- Disposable Hygiene Products
- Paper & Packaging
- Transportation
- Lamination
- Leather & Footwear
- Technical Textiles
- Woodworking
- Other Applications
5 Global Adhesive Equipment Market, By Product
- Adhesive Pumping Systems
- Cold Glue Applicators
- Industrial Hot Melt
- Adhesive Application Guns
- Adhesive Controllers
- Pneumatic Adhesive Applicators
6 Global Adhesive Equipment Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
8 Leading Companies
- Gluefast Company
- 3M Company
- Dow Corning Corp
- Super Glue Corp
- Adhesive Dispensing Ltd
- Glue Machinery Corporation
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Dymax Corporation
- Valco Melton
- Huntsman Corp
- Ashland Inc
- Graco Inc
- ITW Dynatec
- Robatech
- Elmer's Products Inc
- Henline Adhesive Equipment Corporation
- Nordson Corporation
- Henkel
- Adhesive & Equipment Inc
- Hexion Specialty Chemicals Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b8gxrj/global_adhesive
