Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2017) - Minnova Corp. (TSXV: MCI) (OTC: AGRDF) ("Minnova" or the "Company"), an advanced-stage mining exploration and gold development company focused on the advancement and re-start of our 100% owned PL Gold Mine in central Manitoba is pleased to announce results of the Feasibility Study ("2017 FS") considering the re-start of the PL Gold Mine initially as an underground mine located near, Sherridon, Manitoba. The FS 2017 was prepared by A-Z Mining Professionals Ltd. ("AZM") based on an updated mineral resource estimate prepared by Leon McGarry of CSA Global Pty Ltd. ("CSA"). Currencies reported below are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Highlights from the Feasibility Study Base Case, which uses a long term gold price of US$1,250 per ounce gold and USD:CAD exchange rate of 1.30, include:

Pre-tax Net Present Value ("NP V") at a 5% discount rate of $ 5 5 . 9 million and an Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 6 5 %;

After-tax NP V at a 5% discount rate of $ 36.7 million and IRR of 53 %;

Proven & Probable Mineral Reserves of 2 59 ,000 ounces of gold ( 1.27 million tonnes at 6.34 g/t Au), a subset of the Measured and Indicated Resources of 2 82,5 00 ounces of gold ( 1 . 48 million tonnes at 5 . 93 g/t Au). The 2017 FS excludes Inferred Resources of 301,7 00 ounces of gold ( 1. 84 million tonnes at 5.08 g/t Au)

After-tax payback of 1. 5 years after plant start-up;

Minimum 5 year mine life, mining and processing 1.2 7 million tonnes, averaging 6. 3 4 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold, and producing 232 , 463 ounces of gold; Underground production amounts to 0.95 million tonnes at an average diluted grade of 7. 00 g/t gold;



Open pit production amounts to 0.3 1 million tonnes at an average grade of 4. 35 g/t gold;

Total pa yable gold production of 232 , 463 ounces with an average Life of Mine ("LOM") cash cost of US$ 715 per ounce and average AISC of US$ 9 4 2 per ounce; Years 2 to 5 mill feed planned at 788 tpd to produce an average of 4 5 , 637 ounces;

Pre-production ( Year -1 ) capital cost of $ 3 5 .3 5 million including a 10 % for contingency, environmental bonds and initial working capital; In Year 1, the projected $1 2 . 5 million capital expenditure is offset by net income of $ 38 . 5 million;

Sustaining Capital and Closure Costs of $ 54.16 million over LOM;

Opportunity to increase potentially mineable ounces through; a) conversion of inferred mineral resources to the measured and indicated resource categories through further drilling along strike and down dip and; b) expansion and delin e ation of resources on strike to the north of the current resource area, where mineralization has been traced for a further 320 met r es on surface .



Gorden Glenn, President & CEO of Minnova commented, "We are very pleased with the feasibility study results. This detailed study significantly de-risks the project and supports that the re-start of the PL mine is economically robust. The low pre-production capital cost, low operating and All-In-Sustaining-Cost's ("AISC"), short time line to production, quick payback of 1.5 years from the start of production and a minimum 5 year mine life offer a significant value proposition for all stakeholders.

Our focus on upgrading the PL resource and de-risking the mine development plan positions the company to advance towards production. In addition to seeking a market re-rating as an emerging gold producer we have identified further opportunities to add further value by expanding the potentially minable resource, further enhancing already robust base case project economics.

These results mark another significant milestone for Minnova and we can now move forward with strategic plans to seek a partner or independently finance and initiate construction/rehabilitation of the mine and mill infrastructure starting in early 2018 toward achieving initial production in early 2019."

Comparison to the July 2014 Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "2014 PEA")

The key differences in the 2017 FS from the 2014 PEA include:

Updated mineral resource estimate - conducted by Leon McGarry of CSA Global Pty Ltd. ("CSA") and based on additional 8,919 metres of infill drilling during the winter-spring 2017 season;

Maiden reserve estimate - additional delineation drilling supports Proven and Probable reserve estimate of 259,000 ounces of gold in 1.27 million tonnes at a diluted grade 6.34 g/t Au.

Revised and more detailed mine operating schedule - operating and development schedule targets higher grade mineralization at north end of the deposit and defers refurbishment and future production from area of past production until after year 1;

Revised production schedule - shorter forecast mine life but based on only Proven and Probable reserves;

Updated process flow sheet - incorporates new bank of cleaner flotation cells, an intense leach reactor for the gravity concentrate and more detailed refurbishment and upgrade schedules for existing equipment;

Addition of a water treatment plant;

Addition of Ragged TMF dam expansions and discharge point upgrades;

Addition of onsite assay lab services;

Addition of a construction and on site mine camp and related site infrastructure;

Additional refurbishment and upgrade considerations for the powerline, access road, process plant and mine site; and

Updated capital and operating costs based on improved detail, information and quotes.

PL Mine Execution and Development

The PL Mine re-start plan includes the following:

Development, Refurbishment and Pre-Production Year -1 (starts January 1, 2018)

The overall construction and commissioning period for the Project is estimated to be approximately 15 months from the start of the development to first gold pour. During Year -1, underground mine development will commence utilizing the existing portal and upper portions of the ramp. The time and costs to develop a new ramp targeting higher grade mineralization in new mining areas at the north end of the deposit versus dewatering and rehabilitating the old workings at the south end of the deposit was assessed to be of lower risk and have greater economic impact. Initial mining and stope development will target the lower and main mineralized structure approximately 400 meters north of the portal. Refurbishment and development of the old mining areas in the southern portion of the deposit utilizing existing infrastructure will be assessed in year one. Underground mining will be carried out by the Up Dip Panel Stoping method, with stopes developed and mined at the inclination of the ore zones. Mining will utilize Alimak's and slusher's in the stopes and mobile rubber tired mining equipment elsewhere. Underground haul trucks will haul ore directly to surface via the levels and ramp. The past producing mine included a conventional processing plant comprising crushing, grinding, gravity concentration (jig), flotation and regrinding, Merrill Crowe, leaching and refining for gold recovery to dore bars. The crushing circuit and processing plant buildings and majority of the old equipment exist. Much of the existing equipment and facilities can be refurbished and upgraded, as required, for use again. The past employed Ragged Tailings Management Facility (TMF) will be recommissioned. To utilize the existing TMF it must be added to Schedule 2 of the Metal Mining Effluent Regulations (MMER) to re-designate it as a tailings disposal area. The Ragged TMF has the capacity to store all of the tailings not placed back underground for the present projected life of the mine, with addition of some dams over the life of the project.



Project Economic Assessment

The PL Mine was assessed using a discounted cashflow approach with a Base Case long-term gold price of US$1,250/oz and a USD:CAD exchange rate of 1.30.

The results of the economic analysis, summarized in Table 1 and Table 2, support re-starting operations. Undiscounted after-tax cash flow amounts to $46.8 million and returns a robust IRR of 53%.

Table1: Results of the Economic Analysis

IRR Pre-Tax 65% After-Tax 53% Undiscounted NPV ($000) $70,842 $46,827 NPV 5% ($000) $55,903 $36,701 NPV 8% ($000) $48,576 $31,683 Payback 2.5 yrs from start of development

1.5 yrs from start of production

Forecast Gold Production

AZM estimates total mill feed to be 1.27 million tonnes at an average diluted grade of 6.34 g/t. Of this approximately 0.95 million tonnes at an average diluted grade of 7.00 g/t would be sourced from underground operations and 0.31 million tonnes would be sourced from shallow open pits at an average diluted grade of 4.35 g/t Au.

Total recoverable gold production over the LOM is estimated at 232,463 ounces for an average annual production rate of approximately 46,493 ounces of gold (see Figure 1).