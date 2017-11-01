The global measurement and control systems for automated cold storage warehouses marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171101006402/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global measurement and control systems for automated cold storage warehouses market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global measurement and control systems for automated cold storage warehouses market for 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two segments based on solution (hardware and software and services) and based on end-user (food and beverage and pharmaceuticals).

Technavio's research analysts segment the global measurement and control systems for automated cold storage warehouses market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Americas: largest measurement and control systems for automated cold storage warehouses market

Owing to the existence of the maximum number of cold storage establishments in the Americas, the measurement and control systems for automated cold storage warehouses market in this region is observing the highest growth rate compared to the other regions. To further enhance the efficiency of the cold storage facilities, these establishments demand the employment of measurement and control systems. The promising market condition in North America has led to the growth of organized retail and e-commerce industries in the Americas. The measurement and control systems for automated cold storage warehouses market in this region is experiencing growth as these industries have a high requirement for cold storage facilities.

"The major end-user industry that is contributing to the growth of the measurement and control systems for automated cold storage warehouses market in the Americas is the food and beverage industry. The driving factors include the rising demand for fresh food products and the need to improve the efficiency of the existing cold storage facilities," says Bharath Kanniappan, a lead automation research expert from Technavio.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Measurement and control systems for automated cold storage warehouses market in EMEA

The demand for measurement and control system products for automated cold storage facilities in EMEA was impacted due to a reduction in the demand for cold storage warehouses in countries, such as Uzbekistan and other eastern European countries. Europe is contributing substantially to the measurement and control systems for automated cold storage warehouses market in EMEA as the food and beverage industry is one of the major revenue generating industries in this country. The Middle Eastern and African countries generated less revenue when compared with the European market because of the low number of cold storage facilities during the base year.

"In EMEA, the revenue generated by the measurement and control systems for automated cold storage warehouses market is expected to be more when compared to the market in APAC during the forecast period. This would be because of the rising standard of living and an increase in the disposable income of European consumers," says Bharath

Measurement and control systems for automated cold storage warehouses market in APAC

During the base year, APAC had the lowest revenue contribution to the measurement and control systems for automated cold storage warehouses market when compared to the other regions. This situation is predicted to continue through the forecast period. In several APAC countries, the number of cold storage warehouses are very less. The manufacturers of food and beverage and pharmaceutical products maintain most of these cold storage warehouses.

The less number of cold storage warehouses is because of the shortage of organized retail industry in some APAC countries. Promising government policies that focus on product quality in some major food processing countries in the region is promoting the growth of organized retail industry in this region.

The top vendors in the global measurement and control systems for automated cold storage warehouses market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Airtech International

Danfoss

Johnson Controls

Swisslog

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Browse Related Reports:

Global Industrial Limit Switches Market 2017-2021

Global Power Transmission Seals Market 2017-2021

Global Signal Conditioning Modules Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171101006402/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com