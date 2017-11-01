Global Automotive Plastics Market, 2025 - Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Plastics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Automotive Plastics Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase in demand for automobiles and rising prices of iron and steels.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increase in demand for automobiles
3.1.2 Rising prices of iron and steels
3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Automotive Plastics
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Automotive Plastics Market, By Product
- Polyamide (PA)
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
- Polyurethane (PU)
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polycarbonate (PC)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Other Products
5 Automotive Plastics Market, By Application
- Interior Furnishings
- Electrical Components
- Powertrains
- Exterior Furnishings
- Chassis
- Under the Hood Components
- Other Applications
6 Automotive Plastics Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
8 Leading Companies
- Lear Corp.
- BASF SE
- Borealis AG
- Royal DSM N.V
- SABIC
- Magna International
- Grupo Antolin
- Evonik Industries AG
- AkzoNobel N.V
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- Johnson Controls
- Quadrant AG
- Hanwha Azdel Inc.
- Covestro
- Teijin Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k7lvv5/global_automotive
