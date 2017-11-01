Global Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market 2017-2022

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market by Application, End-use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (APET) market is estimated to be USD 28.86 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 40.85 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022
Surging demand for amorphous polyethylene terephthalate from emerging economies and flourishing food & beverages industry across the globe are factors expected to drive the growth of the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (APET) market during the forecast period.
Factors inhibiting the growth of the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (APET) market are variations in environmental mandates and regulations across the globe. For instance, environmental norms and regulations in Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa are minimal as compared to Europe and North America. Furthermore, the growth of the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (APET) market can be driven by the increasing demand for packaging materials made of amorphous polyethylene terephthalate from the food & beverages industry across the globe.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate (APET) Market, By Application
7 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate (APET) Market, By End-Use Industry
8 Regional Analysis
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
- China Resources Packaging Materials Co., Ltd.
- Covestro AG
- DAK Americas
- Dhunseri Petrochem Limited (DPL)
- Equipolymers
- Far Eastern New Century Corporation
- Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
- Invista
- JBF Industries Ltd.
- Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd.
- Lotte Chemicals
- M&G Chemicals
- Mpi Polyester Industries
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
- Novapet S.A.
- Octal
- Petro Polymer Shargh
- Plastiverd
- Polisan Holding
- Quadrant AG
- Reliance Industries Limited
- Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company
- Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Company Limited
- Teijin Limited
- Uab Neo Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c4pw2w/amorphous
About Research and Markets
Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716