Global Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market 2017-2022

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market by Application, End-use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (APET) market is estimated to be USD 28.86 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 40.85 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022

Surging demand for amorphous polyethylene terephthalate from emerging economies and flourishing food & beverages industry across the globe are factors expected to drive the growth of the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (APET) market during the forecast period.

Factors inhibiting the growth of the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (APET) market are variations in environmental mandates and regulations across the globe. For instance, environmental norms and regulations in Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa are minimal as compared to Europe and North America. Furthermore, the growth of the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate (APET) market can be driven by the increasing demand for packaging materials made of amorphous polyethylene terephthalate from the food & beverages industry across the globe.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate (APET) Market, By Application



7 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate (APET) Market, By End-Use Industry



8 Regional Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



China Resources Packaging Materials Co., Ltd.

Covestro AG

DAK Americas

Dhunseri Petrochem Limited (DPL)

Equipolymers

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Invista

JBF Industries Ltd.

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd.

Lotte Chemicals

M&G Chemicals

Mpi Polyester Industries

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Novapet S.A.

Octal

Petro Polymer Shargh

Plastiverd

Polisan Holding

Quadrant AG

Reliance Industries Limited

Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Company Limited

Teijin Limited

Uab Neo Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c4pw2w/amorphous

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716