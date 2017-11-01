TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/17 -- Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. has announced a split of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one and one-half (1.5) new shares for each one (1) old share to shareholders as at the close of business on the record date of November 6, 2017.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be increased to approximately 44,464,036.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a split basis on November 3, 2017. Disclosure documents are available at www.theCSE.com

The name, symbol and CUSIP will remain the same.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on November 2, 2017. CSE Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the split.

Ex-Distribution Date: November 3, 2017

Record Date: November 6, 2017

