Travel search provider Skyscanner will launch personalized travel recommendations powered by Trip.com's reviews and recommendations

Chinese online travel agent Ctrip has acquired Trip.com, the Silicon Valley-based travel planning and local discovery app and site. The acquisition will allow global travel search site Skyscanner, also owned by Ctrip, to leverage select Trip.com capabilities under its own platform.

Skyscanner, which is available in over 30 languages and has 10 offices across the world, offers instant flight, hotel and car rental comparisons. The technology, community and content behind Trip.com will allow the company to launch inspirational and in-trip content to travelers, such as personalized, hyper-relevant recommendations. This will enable Skyscanner to serve the needs of the traveler at every step of the process, from choosing where to travel to finding the best deals to get users there to helping them have the perfect experience once they arrive.

"Our aim has always been to make travel search as simple as possible, providing travelers everything they need in one single place," said Skyscanner Chief Technology Officer Bryan Dove. "Adding Trip.com's content to Skyscanner's offering represents the next step towards that goal. Trip.com is inherently social and mobile, and we're hugely excited to learn from, and work alongside, their great team."

Trip.com Co-founder and CEO Travis Katz added: "Skyscanner share our focus on mobile and our passion for empowering people to have amazing travel experiences. We're excited to work with Skyscanner to offer a single resource to travelers around the world that meets all their travel needs."

Trip.com's team of 30 will continue to operate from their current office locations, alongside co-founders Travis Katz and Ori Zaltzman.

Key Trip.com info

Founded in 2010 in Menlo Park, CA, Trip.com was formerly called Gogobot.com

Trip.com is an award winning travel product that has been named an editor's choice app by the Apple App Store and Google Play as well as one of Time Magazine's 50 best Internet sites

The company uses a combination of 19 "Tribes", as well as predictive intelligence that takes into account your location, the weather, and more, to offer personalized recommendations for where to stay, eat and play in more than 60,000 destinations

This intelligence is layered on top of rich user-generated content from Trip.com's community, including more than 1.5m reviews and 5m photos of hotels, restaurants and things to do around the world

Recommendations in hand, Trip.com allows users to compare and book flights, hotels, restaurant reservations and tour tickets through the app and site

More than 60m people have used Trip.com to plan their travels

The company had raised $39 million dollars in total funding

Investors include Expedia, Battery Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt's Innovation Endeavors, TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington, MySpace founder Chris DeWolfe, Square CEO Keith Rabois and angel investor Oren Zeev

Key Skyscanner info

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner is a world-leading global metasearch, providing instant online comparisons for flights, hotels and car rental

With over 60m monthly active users and an award-winning app downloaded more than 60m times, Skyscanner is available in over 30 languages across the world

Skyscanner employs over 900 people in the UK, Miami, Singapore, China, Spain, Hungary and Bulgaria

Skyscanner is part of the Ctrip family

Skyscanner blog on news and video welcome from CEO Gareth can be found at skyscanner.net/blogs or here

