Technavio analysts forecast the global microserver marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 43% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171101006432/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global microserver market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global microservermarketfor 2017-2021. A microserver is a server class computer based on a system-on-a-chip(SoC) design. In a microserver, most of the server components are integrated onto a single microchip, excluding boot FLASH, DRAM, and power circuits.

Most of the microservers available in the market are powered by Intel at present. Intel has worked closely with Facebook to design its microservers. Currently, the overall awareness of microservers is less in the industry because they are still in the nascent stage in terms of adoption (for data centers). However, vendors are promoting microservers as they are suitable for powering business operations such as dedicated hosting, content delivery network (CDN), and light big data workloads.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global microserver market:

Increase in business operational needs

Increase in the demand for energy-efficient servers

Adoption of cloud-based storage by enterprises

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increase in business operational needs

The adoption of cloud-based services and big data analytics is growing significantly. Also, digitalization has surged the number of application workloads on servers with cross-platform support. Enterprises are involved in improvising the utilization of underlying data center infrastructure using virtualization techniques to gain competitive advantages.

Chetan Mohan, a lead data center research analyst at Technavio, says, "Most of the enterprises worldwide are involved in increasing their data center footprint, which is identified to be heavily contributed by CSPs and colocation providers. For example, Google is likely to add eight new availability regions worldwide to grow its cloud platform revenue in 2017."

Increase in the demand for energy-efficient servers

Earlier, servers used to consume around 50-80 watts, but the average power consumed by the servers currently is 350 watts. This shows that servers consume around 30% of the total power consumption of data centers. The power consumption depends on the server type and its configuration. Power consumption is a very important factor when it comes to the OPEX of data centers, globally.

"The extension of data center facilities includes the installation of additional energy-efficient servers that emit less heat into the data center racks. Energy-efficient servers consume power based on the real-time performance. SDDCs will aid in moving workloads automatically from one server to another. This will increase the adoption of SDDC-enabled servers in data center environments, especially in cloud data centers," adds Chetan

Adoption of cloud-based storage by enterprises

Cloud data storage is considered as an effective option by enterprises worldwide. Commercial data requires a large storage space, which varies for SMEs and large firms. With the rising amount of data generated through IoT, on-premises data storage is expensive. Therefore, many enterprises have started moving their data to the cloud storage by selecting service providers such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud Platform.

Cloud computing offers options to archive and backs up data online. Microservers are suitable for web-based operations such as dedicated hosting. Thus, the increase in the adoption of cloud-based storage will fuel the demand for microservers during the forecast period.

Top vendors:

Dell

HP Development

FUJITSU

Huawei Technologies

Quanta Computer

Super Micro Computer

Browse Related Reports:

Global NVR Server Market 2017-2021

Global High-availability Server Market 2017-2021

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171101006432/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com