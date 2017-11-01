SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against SCANA Corporation and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against SCANA Corporation ("SCANA" or the "Company") (NYSE: SCG). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares from January 19, 2016 through September 22, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the November 27, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased SCANA shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, SCANA made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding the construction of its project to build nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in South Carolina, assuring investors that costs spending was prudent and substantial progress was being made, even when cost overruns and other delays began to materialize. On July 31, 2017, the Company announced that it would abandon construction of the nuclear project because of cost overruns and delays. On August 4, 2017, the South Carolina Attorney General announced the opening of an investigation into the Company's abandonment of the nuclear project. On the same day, South Carolina state senators called for a special legislative session to investigate SCANA. On September 22, 2017, the South Carolina Attorney General publicly requested that the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division launch a criminal investigation into the project. Upon release of this information, SCANA's stock price dropped materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have any questions regarding this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for nearly two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

Contact:

Joon M. Khang, Esq.

Telephone: 949-419-3834

Facsimile: 949-225-4474

joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP