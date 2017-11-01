Global Medical Device Coatings Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025 - Introduction of Fluorinated, Silver, Spin Coatings and Micro Blasting Technique

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Medical Device Coatings Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Medical Device Coatings market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are growing ageing population across the world, increasing government initiatives to improve the quality of healthcare infrastructure especially in the emerging countries and technological advancements such as the introduction of fluorinated, silver, spin coatings and micro blasting technique.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Growing Ageing Population Across the World

Increasing Government Initiatives to Improve the Quality of Healthcare Infrastructure Especially in the Emerging Countries

Technological advancements such as the Introduction of Fluorinated, Silver, Spin Coatings and Micro Blasting Technique

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Global Medical Device Coatings Market, By Material



Ceramics

Polymers

Parylene

Fluoropolymers

PVDF

PTFE

Other Fluoropolymers

Silicone

5 Global Medical Device Coatings Market, By End User



Gynecology

Neurology

General surgery

Orthopedics

Cardiovascular

Ophthalmology

Dentistry

Other End Users

6 Global Medical Device Coatings Market, By Product



Anti-thrombogenic Coatings

Anti-microbial Coatings

Hydrophilic Coatings

Hydrophobic Coatings

Lubricants Coating

Drug-eluting Coatings

Other Products

7 Global Medical Device Coatings Market, By Nature of Formulation



Super-Hydrophilic Coatings

Dry Lubricants Coating

Adhesive Coating

8 Global Medical Device Coatings Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



Hydromer Inc

Specialty Coating Systems Inc

Abbott Laboratories

Royal DSM N.V.

Merit Medical Systems Inc

Precision Coating Company Inc

Sono-Tek Corp

Harland Medical Systems Inc

Covalon Technologies Ltd

SurModics Inc

Coatings2Go LLC

Biocoat, Inc

Hemoteq AG

AST Products Inc

Bayer

PPG Industries

Materion Corp

