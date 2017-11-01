Global Medical Device Coatings Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025 - Introduction of Fluorinated, Silver, Spin Coatings and Micro Blasting Technique

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Medical Device Coatings Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Medical Device Coatings market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are growing ageing population across the world, increasing government initiatives to improve the quality of healthcare infrastructure especially in the emerging countries and technological advancements such as the introduction of fluorinated, silver, spin coatings and micro blasting technique.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Growing Ageing Population Across the World
- Increasing Government Initiatives to Improve the Quality of Healthcare Infrastructure Especially in the Emerging Countries
- Technological advancements such as the Introduction of Fluorinated, Silver, Spin Coatings and Micro Blasting Technique
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Global Medical Device Coatings Market, By Material
- Ceramics
- Polymers
- Parylene
- Fluoropolymers
- PVDF
- PTFE
- Other Fluoropolymers
- Silicone
5 Global Medical Device Coatings Market, By End User
- Gynecology
- Neurology
- General surgery
- Orthopedics
- Cardiovascular
- Ophthalmology
- Dentistry
- Other End Users
6 Global Medical Device Coatings Market, By Product
- Anti-thrombogenic Coatings
- Anti-microbial Coatings
- Hydrophilic Coatings
- Hydrophobic Coatings
- Lubricants Coating
- Drug-eluting Coatings
- Other Products
7 Global Medical Device Coatings Market, By Nature of Formulation
- Super-Hydrophilic Coatings
- Dry Lubricants Coating
- Adhesive Coating
8 Global Medical Device Coatings Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
10 Leading Companies
- Hydromer Inc
- Specialty Coating Systems Inc
- Abbott Laboratories
- Royal DSM N.V.
- Merit Medical Systems Inc
- Precision Coating Company Inc
- Sono-Tek Corp
- Harland Medical Systems Inc
- Covalon Technologies Ltd
- SurModics Inc
- Coatings2Go LLC
- Biocoat, Inc
- Hemoteq AG
- AST Products Inc
- Bayer
- PPG Industries
- Materion Corp
