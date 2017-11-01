Global Water Industry Outlook Report 2017: Resilience will Drive The Water Industry and Address Global Climate Change, Water Security and Rapid Urbanization

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The study estimates the size of the 2017 Global Outlook for the Water Industry to be $652.38 billion

The predictions for the year 2017 are done with 2016 as the base year. The study highlights key market predictions for 2017 for both industrial and municipal segments. The municipal and industrial water market covers the Total Expenditure (TOTEX) of the following across treatment plants and networks: design and engineering, operation and maintenance, water and wastewater technology, process control management, chemicals.

The demand for sustainable solutions in the municipal segment is driven by huge investments made to build resilient cities across the world. A continual push for circular economy has led to innovation in making the water infrastructure sustainable. Decentralized treatment systems are gaining attention due to their efficiency, cost effectiveness and better reuse capabilities. Water stress, coupled with rapid industrialization, has pushed rapidly growing economies such as India and China to adopt stringent regulations and enforce sustainable technologies to manage water pollution and stress. Implementation of the Internet of Things (IOT) in water and waste water infrastructure has helped in ensuring optimization and efficiency. This has further pushed the demand for smart and sustainable solutions.

Key predictions for the municipal water and wastewater segment include sustainability, customer engagement, smart water management, etc., while the growing demand for sustainable solutions, water reuse and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) will drive the water and wastewater market in the industrial segment.



The following are the key questions this study seeks to answer:

What are the key market predictions for the global water industry in 2017?

What is the revenue of the global water industry in 2017? How has it grown since 2016?

What technology is growing and declining in 2017?

What are the prospects for advanced treatment technologies and how is it replacing conventional systems?

What are the key conclusions of this Global Outlook study of the water industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope And Segmentation



3. Key Global Municipal Water And Wastewater Trends



4. Municipal Water-Regional Outlook



5. Municipal Water-Technology Outlook



6. Key Global Industrial Water And Wastewater Trends



7. Industrial Water-Regional Outlook



8. Industrial Water-Technology Outlook



9. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action



10. Key Conclusions



