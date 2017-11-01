

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has called for the termination of an immigration program he blames for allowing the alleged perpetrator of Tuesday's terrorist attack in New York to enter the U.S.



Ahead of a meeting with his Cabinet, Trump called on Congress to immediately begin work on ending the Diversity Immigrant Visa program.



'I am today starting the process of terminating the diversity lottery program. I'm going to ask Congress to immediately initiate work to get rid of this program,' Trump said. 'Diversity lottery. Sounds nice. It's not nice. It's not good. It hasn't been good. We've been against it.'



'We want people that are going to help our country. We want people that are going to keep our country safe. We don't want lotteries where the wrong people are in the lotteries,' he added. 'And guess what? Who are the suckers that get those people? We want a merit-based system.'



Trump said he also wants to get rid of chain migration, claiming the Uzbek immigrant suspected of killing eight people in New York with a rental truck was the primary point of contact for 23 people.



Earlier in the day, Trump sought to blame Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for the Diversity Immigrant Visa program, which allows the State Department to annually distribute 50,000 visas at random to applicants from counties with low immigration rates.



'The terrorist came into our country through what is called the 'Diversity Visa Lottery Program,' a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based,' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter).'



Trump also cited retired U.S. Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Tony Shaffer, who accused Schumer of helping to import Europe's problems in an appearance on Fox News.



Responding to the Twitter attack from Trump, Schumer criticized the president for attempting to politicize a tragedy.



'President Trump, instead of politicizing and dividing America, which he always seems to do at times of national tragedy, should be focusing on the real solution - anti-terrorism funding - which he proposed cutting in his most recent budget,' Schumer said in a statement.



Republican Senator Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who has publicly feuded with Trump, also stood up for Schumer in posts to Twitter.



While Schumer helped shape the legislation that created the Diversity Immigrant Visa program, Flake noted the Democratic Senator was also part of a bipartisan group that crafted a comprehensive immigration reform bill that would have ended the program.



'In fact, had the Senate Gang of 8 bill passed the House, it would have ended the Visa Lottery Program AND increased merit based visas,' Flake tweeted.



