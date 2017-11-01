Hyperhidrosis Market, 2023 - Trends, Forecasts and Opportunities

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "A Global Hyperhidrosis Market Landscape Assessment: Trends, Forecasts and Opportunities in a Growing Market" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Primary axillary hyperhidrosis therapeutics market for the seven major markets is expected to grow to $680.7m by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%

This expected growth is due to increasing awareness of primary axillary hyperhidrosis as a treatable medical condition across the major developed markets, thus resulting in an increased diagnosis rate, and therefore a larger treatment-receiving population.



United States has the most hyperhidrosis cases amongst the major developed countries covered in this report. The reported prevalence rate for hyperhidrosis in the US is approximately 4.8%. Of these sufferers, 65% have axillary hyperhidrosis. In 2013, the reported prevalence rate for primary axillary hyperhidrosis in Japan was 5.75%, meaning nearly 2.23 million people suffered from severe symptoms of primary axillary hyperhidrosis. In 2016 the reported prevalence rate for primary focal hyperhidrosis in Germany was 4.6%. The reported prevalence rate for hyperhidrosis in the UK in 2005 stood at 1.62%. There are more than 1.2 million hyperhidrosis prevalent cases in Spain.



Allergan's Botox is the only approved product to treat primary axillary hyperhidrosis. Botox's major competitors are other botulinum toxin products such as Dysport and Xeomin, which are currently used off-label to treat the condition. Botox's revenue in this indication is expected to decline over the period due to competition from existing off-label products, and an increasing preference for medical devices that can provide permanent treatment for the disease.



Primary Axillary Hyperhidrosis in the Major Developed Markets will Show a Slight Increase in Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

How will the approved, late-stage and other off-label products contribute to market growth?

What will be the effect of approved medical devices on available drug therapies?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Disease Overview

Classification

Etiology

Epidemiology

Diagnosis

3. Impact of Hyperhidrosis



4. Treatment Patterns and Management



5. Marketed Products and Competitive Assessment

Botox - Allergan (Approved)

Off-label Products

6. Marketed Medical Devices and Competitive Assessment

miraDry - Miramar Labs

PrecisionTX - Cynosure

7. Unmet Needs and Gap Analysis



8. Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline by Stage of Development and Molecule Type

Pipeline by Route of Administration and Molecular Target

9. Pipeline Products



10. Market Size and Forecast (Global, US, Japan, UK, Germany, France, Spain and Italy)

Treatment Usage Pattern

Annual Cost of Therapy

Market Size

11. Challenges for the Market Growth

Barriers

Steps to Overcome Barriers

12. Appendix

Bibliography

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2dm3zl/a_global





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716