

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were flat Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell a bit less than forecast.



The EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report for the week-ended Oct. 27 showed a 2.4 million bbl stock draw for crude oil. However, gasoline stocks declined by a more-than-expected 4.0 million bbl.



Yesterday, industry group API reported draws of 5.1 million bbl for crude oil, 7.7 million bbl for gasoline.



Dec. WTI oil settled at $54.30/oz, down 8 cents, or less than 0.2%, easing from 10-month highs seen earlier in the session.



In economic news today, ADP said U.S. private sector payrolls rose 235,000 in October. This is sharply higher than the 110,000 gain in September.



The ADP report is considered a key prelude to Thursday's crucial U.S. jobs data from the Commerce Department.



