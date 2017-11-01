AMITYVILLE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/17 -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICNB) Please come this Friday November 3rd to Stew Leonard's Wine and Spirits of Farmingdale, 261 Airport Plaza, Farmingdale NY from 5-7 PM to meet Christie and try our line of Organic Prosecco and Sparkling Wines.

The company is pleased to announce that sales for the fourth quarter have already eclipsed the first 3 quarters combined, and we look forward to giving a full update and disclosing many exciting new developments for our company starting next week.

Please visit our website and join the mailing list at www.bellissimaprosecco.com also see our product availability map, as well Christie's appearance schedule which we will continue to update, and great new recipes; also follow us on twitter at @BellissimabyCB.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is also a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

