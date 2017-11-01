Procura: Intact Insurance Commits to Long-Term Lease Renewal with ProCura Real Estate Services

Company to Retain Naming Rights to Edmonton Office Complex

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2017 / ProCura Real Estate Services Ltd. ("ProCura") and Intact Insurance Company. ("Intact") are pleased to announce a continued collaboration following Intact's long term lease renewal at 10830 Jasper Avenue NW in Edmonton, AB. Intact will retain naming rights to the ProCura owned and operated building.

Intact's collaboration with ProCura has been one of the key catalysts in the transformation of over 1 million square feet of renewed development on the corner of 109th Street and Jasper Avenue over the past decade. The building, re-imagined from the former-Professional Building in 2009, set a new standard for architecture, building technology, and building sustainability, earning the title of Edmonton's first LEED® Gold - Core and Shell Certified office complex. The building was also the recipient of a Certification of Building Excellence Award from the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) in 2016.

"We are pleased to continue and extend our collaboration with Intact Insurance at their namesake building for the long term," remarks Sean McCullough, ProCura Chief Operating Officer.

ProCura President & CEO, George Schluessel, comments, "The daily presence of over 300 Edmonton-based Intact staff adds to the vibrancy of this prominent corner that serves as one of the main gateways to downtown Edmonton. ProCura envisions the integration of places to work, places to live, amenities, and readily available public transportation, which is aligned with the City of Edmonton's strategic growth and development plan to reshape the urban core."

Since achieving success with the Intact Building after its major renovation in 2009, ProCura has continued its transformation of downtown Edmonton, partnering with the City of Edmonton in 2012 to construct Mayfair Village South, the largest attainable housing project at the time. Work continued with the completion of The Mayfair on Jasper luxury rental apartments in 2016, and with the re-imagining of WSP Place, completed in 2017. Future plans for the walkable and lively urban neighborhood at the corner 109th Street and Jasper Avenue, named "The Mayfair District," are forthcoming and will add modern residential and commercial retail development on ProCura lands adjacent to 109th Street and Jasper Avenue.

For more information, please visit: http://procura.ca/.

About ProCura:

ProCura Real Estate Services is one of Alberta's leading property development and management companies. Since 1979, ProCura's forward-thinking projects have redefined skylines through the company's ability to envision, redevelop, and develop outstanding buildings and communities. Notable projects include: the timeless and elegant Montana condominiums; the award-winning LEED® GOLD-CS Certified Intact Insurance Building; the award-winning Park Square office-to-apartment conversion, and the visionary, all-encompassing community at Century Park. ProCura partners with experts in design, engineering, digital technology, and environmental innovations at all levels and engages with community stakeholders to create sustainable communities that are optimized for learning, working, living, and playing.

ProCura is recognized as one of Alberta's largest private transit integrated landholders, with a future project pipeline consisting of multiple urban locations in Edmonton encompassing over

1.4 million square feet of land holdings, over 4.4 million square feet of developable space and over 6,900 multi-family units.

