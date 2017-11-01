MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/17 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today issued its 2018 funding calendar, which provides optional announcement dates for Reference Notes® securities and announcement and auction dates for Reference Bills® securities. The 2018 funding calendar is available on the Debt Securities page of www.FreddieMac.com.

If Freddie Mac uses one of the optional Reference Notes announcement dates set forth on Freddie Mac's 2018 Funding Calendar to launch a Reference Notes issuance, Freddie Mac will announce the issuance in a press release, which will provide relevant transaction information. Reference Notes issuances may vary in size and frequency based on the company's funding needs or market demands.

The company's 2018 Funding Calendar provides announcement and auction dates for Reference Bills securities with maturities of one year or less. Reference Bills auctions will be optional each week, occurring on Mondays. If Monday is a holiday, the auction will occur on the next business day. Reference Bills auction announcements will occur in the mornings on the day the auctions will be held. All Reference Bills auctions will close at 9:45 AM Eastern time (ET) unless otherwise stated.

The announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any of these securities. Any such offering will be made by an offering circular and, in the case of Reference Notes securities, the applicable pricing supplement.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

