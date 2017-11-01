

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries saw some volatility over the course of the trading session on Wednesday before closing roughly flat for the second straight day.



After seeing initial weakness, bond prices rebounded in morning trading before pulling back going into the close. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, ended the day unchanged at 2.376 percent.



The flat close by treasuries came following the Federal Reserve's announcement of its latest monetary policy decision.



The Fed left interest rates unchanged as widely expected and offered support for the December rate hike that most economists are predicting.



The statement from the central bank said data received since the September meeting indicates the labor market has continued to strengthen and that economic activity has been rising at a solid rate despite hurricane-related disruptions.



The Fed said inflation for items other than food and energy remained soft but continued to predict inflation would stabilize around its 2 percent objective over the medium term.



The central bank also reiterated its expectation that economic conditions will evolve in a manner that will warrant gradual increases in the federal funds rate.



'Given the strong economy and jobs market, inflation pressures gradually building and Fed officials broadening out the reasons behind hiking - such as financial conditions, asset valuations and financial stability issues - we are still sticking to our view of a December rate hike,' said ING Senior Economist James Knightley.



He added, 'This is 80% priced in by financial markets with the main risk coming from the potential for an economically damaging government shutdown in the absence of an agreement to raise the debt ceiling.'



Earlier in the day, payroll processor ADP released a report showing stronger than expected private sector job growth in the month of October.



ADP said private sector employment climbed by 235,000 jobs in October after rising by a downwardly revised 110,000 jobs in September.



Economists had expected an increase of about 200,000 jobs compared to the addition of 135,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The bigger than expected increase came after private sector employment grew at its slowest rate in nearly a year in September.



A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management showed a slowdown in the pace of growth in the manufacturing sector in October.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index fell to 58.7 in October from 60.8 in September, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 59.5.



The bigger than expected pullback by the manufacturing index came after it jumped to its highest level in over thirteen years in the previous month.



Traders are likely to keep an eye on the White House on Thursday, as President Donald Trump has indicated he plans to announce his nominee as the next Fed Chair tomorrow afternoon.



Meanwhile, traders may look past reports on weekly jobless claims and labor productivity and costs ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX