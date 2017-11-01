Global Audio Conferencing Endpoints Market 2017-2021: The Huddle Room Era Provides Growth Opportunities for Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This research service attempts to identify key growth opportunities and explains how market participants should action to capitalize on the opportunities available in the Tabletop (TDM, VoIP and USB endpoints) market and Installed audio conferencing endpoints market. This research service captures the market opportunity for the period 2016-2021 for each of the sub-segments listed above.

Tight IT budgets, coupled with challenging economic environments in different world regions, deter demand for audio conferencing endpoints. In 2016, the global tabletop audio conferencing endpoints market declined by 1.6 percent in terms of revenue owing to the decrease in TDM and VoIP connectivity endpoints sales. The USB market continued to grow owing to increased customer demand and vendor support.

The overall tabletop market is expected to pick up gradually and grow at a 2016-2021 CAGR of 11.2 percent in terms of unit shipment and 8.0 percent in terms of revenue. The installed audio conferencing endpoint market likewise declined by 16.3 per cent in terms of revenue and 7.3 per cent in terms of volume owing to reduction in demand for high-end installed audio conferencing systems. This market is expected to revive gradually and grow at a 2016-2021 CAGR of 3.5 percent, driven by low-end audio conferencing systems.



Tighter economic conditions have led to the evolution of huddle rooms and flexible meeting spaces. The beginning of the huddle room era is driving audio conferencing endpoint vendors to cater to huddle room requirements. Personal USB, Group USB and VoIP endpoints are evolving to accommodate the emerging needs in enterprises. This technological innovation also plays a great role in influencing customer preferences and pulling them through the decision making process.



