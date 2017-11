OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Garmin (GRMN) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Wednesday, advancing by 6.7 percent. With the upward move, Garmin has reached a nearly three-year intraday high.



The jump by Garmin comes after the GPS device maker reported better than expected third quarter results and raised its full-year guidance.



