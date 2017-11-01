Global Flow Battery Market 2015-2023 with 2016 as the Base Year

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Flow Battery Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The importance of utility-based energy storage is driving demand for multiple options of efficient, cost-effective, and long standing storage solutions. The flow battery, with all its attractive features, is to become the most preferred chemistry for utility-based storage. Thus, the global flow battery market will witness a steady growth in unit volume and revenue till 2023.



The market is mainly driven by utility-scale energy storage systems, followed by commercial and industrial units that are remote off-grid or grid-connected microgrid installations. Supportive regulatory policies aiding energy storage in the United States, Europe, and Asia (mainly China, India, Japan, and Australia) drive market growth.



The need for ramping up to mass volume production and the stringent competition from lithium-ion solutions are challenging market growth. However, increasing investments to raise unit volume production and affordability with low OPEX make this chemistry capable of facing these challenges successfully. This market is likely to generate more than a billion in revenue in 2023. The market trends have been analyzed for the study period of 2015-2023, with the base year being 2016. The study covers all of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Vanadium redoxide is likely to continue its domination in the number of installations throughout the forecast period.



The study assesses flow battery manufacturers globally and discusses the various market shares held by the companies in this market. Asian companies are focusing on this chemistry by direct participation in this market, in addition to acquiring start-ups with strong growth potential.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Flow Battery Market

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Flow Battery Market

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Flow Battery Market

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

7. Utility Segment Analysis

8. Commercial and Industrial Segment Analysis

9. Others Segment Analysis

10. North America Analysis

11. Europe Analysis

12. Asia - Pacific Analysis

13. Rest of the World Analysis

14. The Last Word

15. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Aquion

Ashlawn

Australian Vanadium

Cellennium

Enstorage

Ensync

Glidemeister

H2 Inc

Primus

Pu Neng

Redflow

Redt

Rongke

Sumtomo

UET

Vanadis

Vizn

Vonx

Wattjoule

