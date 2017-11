WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telecom stocks have moved sharply lower on Wednesday and continue to see significant weakness in late-day trading. The NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index is down by 2.9 percent, on pace to end the session at its lowest closing level in well over a year.



Frontier Communications (FTR) is posting a steep loss after reporting a narrower than expected third quarter loss but weaker than expected revenues.



