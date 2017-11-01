United States Telemental Health Market 2017-2021 - Market is Expected to Increase at a CAGR of 22.5%

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Overall telemental health market revenue is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 22.5% from 2016 to 2021.

This latest report finds that telemental health services and communications enablers are poised to increase in utilization because they offer a therapeutic environment similar to traditional in-person methods, minus the time and costs associated with traveling to a treatment site - assuming one is even available.



This report reviews the data that illustrates the magnitude of mental health and substance abuse issues prevalent across the United States coupled with the documented lack of nearby mental health professionals in many locations. The research shows examples of several ongoing programs that have made strides despite a variety of barriers, such as the lack of a standard reimbursement process across states, that must be overcome for these services to achieve their full potential.

This report also covers a mix of pure-play telemental health specialists and telehealth companies that have extended their service to include telebehavioral health services, including InSight Telepsychiatry, American Well, Teladoc, MDLIVE , Vidyo, and WeCounsel.

Major questions this report will answer include:

What are the latest trends impacting the telemental health space?

How is the telemental market segmented, and who are the major participants in each segment?

What combination of economic supply and demand factors and mental health condition and substance abuse prevalence statistics appear to make the wide-scale adoption of telemental health inevitable?

What are the competitive characteristics of the telemental health market, and who are some of the key vendors serving the market and the segments?

What is the 5-year revenue outlook for the market and the major segments?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Executive Summary-3 Big Predictions

2. Telemental Health Market Background

The Prevalence of Mental Illness in the United States

Economic Impact of Mental Illnesses

Episodes of Depression and Anxiety Disorders

Episodes of Substance Abuse

Challenges of Managing Mental Illness

Overview of Telemental Health Stakeholders

Important Aspects of Telemental Health

Telemental Health Market Segments

3. Telemental Health Market Structure

Market Segmentation-Clinical View

Market Segmentation-Functional View

Common Telemental Health Services

The Rationale for Remote Telemental Health Service

Technical Components of Telemental Health-Video Conferencing Services

Finding a Qualified Mental Health Provider is Facilitated by Online Services

Mental Health Professionals Can Benefit from a Virtual Office

Telemental Health Will Interface with a Variety of IT Solutions

4. The Market Opportunity for Telemental Health

Telehealth Industry Overview and Telemental Health

Ranking Criteria

Telehealth Segment Opportunity Assessment

Telehealth Opportunity Rankings-Total Score

Growth Potential-Telebehavioral Health

Telebehavioral Health-Growth Assumptions

Growth Opportunity-Telebehavioral Health Cross-Organizational Endorsement

5. Market Dynamics-Total Telemental Health Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

6. Forecasts and Trends-Total Telemental Health Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Considerations

Total Telemental Health Market-Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Total Telemental Health Market-Revenue Forecast by Functional Segments

Virtual Visits-Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Communications Enablers-Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Virtual Networks-Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

mHealth Apps-Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

7. Competitive Dynamics-Total Telemental Health Market

US Roadmap

Competitive Market Structure

Top Competitors-SWOT Analysis

Top Competitors Represent Different Positions in Telemental Health Solutions

Likely Market Directions-Analyst Perspective

8. Examples of Successful Programs

Description of a Successful Telemental Health Experience

Proving the Concept

Notable Telemental Health Programs

9. Notable Telemental Health Market Developments

Recent Notable Deals

10. Selected Participants by Market Segment

Telemental Health Virtual Visit Services

Telemental Health Communications Enablers

Telemental Health Virtual Networks

Telemental mHealth Apps-Mood Assessment

Telemental mHealth Apps-Specialized Condition Management

Telemental mHealth Apps-Approaches to Therapy

11. Growth Opportunities and Predictions

5 Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Strategies

Levers for Growth

Growth Opportunity 1-Standardize State Practices

Growth Opportunity 2-Increase Awareness of Telemental Health as a Viable Option

Growth Opportunity 3-Standardize Reimbursements

Growth Opportunity 4-Go Higher Tech

Growth Opportunity 5-Focus on PTSD and Substance Abuse

Technology-Future Impact on Telemental Healthcare

The Telemental Health Ecosystem-Technologies Add Value to Traditional Interactive Services

Strategic Imperatives for Telemental Health

12. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

13. Appendix

Additional Telehealth Market Segments

Additional Coverage of Telehealth

Select Sources

Market Engineering Methodology

Companies Mentioned



American Well

Avizia

CFG Health

Eliza

ePsych Today

ePsychiatry

Fear Fighter

Genoa Telepsychiatry

Ginger IO

Happify

iCouch

InSight Telepsychiatry

InTouch

iTherapy Platform

Joyable

JSA Home Psychotherapy

Kooth

Lyra Health

MDLive

Minduola

Mood Scope

Pacifica

PTSD Coach

Sleepio

Talksession

Teladoc

TherapySource

Vidyo

WeCounsel

