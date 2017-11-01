United States Telemental Health Market 2017-2021 - Market is Expected to Increase at a CAGR of 22.5%

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "US Telemental Health Market, Forecast to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Overall telemental health market revenue is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 22.5% from 2016 to 2021.
This latest report finds that telemental health services and communications enablers are poised to increase in utilization because they offer a therapeutic environment similar to traditional in-person methods, minus the time and costs associated with traveling to a treatment site - assuming one is even available.
This report reviews the data that illustrates the magnitude of mental health and substance abuse issues prevalent across the United States coupled with the documented lack of nearby mental health professionals in many locations. The research shows examples of several ongoing programs that have made strides despite a variety of barriers, such as the lack of a standard reimbursement process across states, that must be overcome for these services to achieve their full potential.
This report also covers a mix of pure-play telemental health specialists and telehealth companies that have extended their service to include telebehavioral health services, including InSight Telepsychiatry, American Well, Teladoc, MDLIVE , Vidyo, and WeCounsel.
Major questions this report will answer include:
- What are the latest trends impacting the telemental health space?
- How is the telemental market segmented, and who are the major participants in each segment?
- What combination of economic supply and demand factors and mental health condition and substance abuse prevalence statistics appear to make the wide-scale adoption of telemental health inevitable?
- What are the competitive characteristics of the telemental health market, and who are some of the key vendors serving the market and the segments?
- What is the 5-year revenue outlook for the market and the major segments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- Executive Summary-3 Big Predictions
2. Telemental Health Market Background
- The Prevalence of Mental Illness in the United States
- Economic Impact of Mental Illnesses
- Episodes of Depression and Anxiety Disorders
- Episodes of Substance Abuse
- Challenges of Managing Mental Illness
- Overview of Telemental Health Stakeholders
- Important Aspects of Telemental Health
- Telemental Health Market Segments
3. Telemental Health Market Structure
- Market Segmentation-Clinical View
- Market Segmentation-Functional View
- Common Telemental Health Services
- The Rationale for Remote Telemental Health Service
- Technical Components of Telemental Health-Video Conferencing Services
- Finding a Qualified Mental Health Provider is Facilitated by Online Services
- Mental Health Professionals Can Benefit from a Virtual Office
- Telemental Health Will Interface with a Variety of IT Solutions
4. The Market Opportunity for Telemental Health
- Telehealth Industry Overview and Telemental Health
- Ranking Criteria
- Telehealth Segment Opportunity Assessment
- Telehealth Opportunity Rankings-Total Score
- Growth Potential-Telebehavioral Health
- Telebehavioral Health-Growth Assumptions
- Growth Opportunity-Telebehavioral Health Cross-Organizational Endorsement
5. Market Dynamics-Total Telemental Health Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
6. Forecasts and Trends-Total Telemental Health Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Considerations
- Total Telemental Health Market-Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Total Telemental Health Market-Revenue Forecast by Functional Segments
- Virtual Visits-Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Communications Enablers-Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Virtual Networks-Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- mHealth Apps-Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
7. Competitive Dynamics-Total Telemental Health Market
- US Roadmap
- Competitive Market Structure
- Top Competitors-SWOT Analysis
- Top Competitors Represent Different Positions in Telemental Health Solutions
- Likely Market Directions-Analyst Perspective
8. Examples of Successful Programs
- Description of a Successful Telemental Health Experience
- Proving the Concept
- Notable Telemental Health Programs
9. Notable Telemental Health Market Developments
- Recent Notable Deals
10. Selected Participants by Market Segment
- Telemental Health Virtual Visit Services
- Telemental Health Communications Enablers
- Telemental Health Virtual Networks
- Telemental mHealth Apps-Mood Assessment
- Telemental mHealth Apps-Specialized Condition Management
- Telemental mHealth Apps-Approaches to Therapy
11. Growth Opportunities and Predictions
- 5 Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Strategies
- Levers for Growth
- Growth Opportunity 1-Standardize State Practices
- Growth Opportunity 2-Increase Awareness of Telemental Health as a Viable Option
- Growth Opportunity 3-Standardize Reimbursements
- Growth Opportunity 4-Go Higher Tech
- Growth Opportunity 5-Focus on PTSD and Substance Abuse
- Technology-Future Impact on Telemental Healthcare
- The Telemental Health Ecosystem-Technologies Add Value to Traditional Interactive Services
- Strategic Imperatives for Telemental Health
12. The Last Word
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
13. Appendix
- Additional Telehealth Market Segments
- Additional Coverage of Telehealth
- Select Sources
- Market Engineering Methodology
Companies Mentioned
- American Well
- Avizia
- CFG Health
- Eliza
- ePsych Today
- ePsychiatry
- Fear Fighter
- Genoa Telepsychiatry
- Ginger IO
- Happify
- iCouch
- InSight Telepsychiatry
- InTouch
- iTherapy Platform
- Joyable
- JSA Home Psychotherapy
- Kooth
- Lyra Health
- MDLive
- Minduola
- Mood Scope
- Pacifica
- PTSD Coach
- Sleepio
- Talksession
- Teladoc
- TherapySource
- Vidyo
- WeCounsel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qhcs6f/us_telemental
