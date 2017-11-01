Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen will present at upcoming investor conferences. During the course of these events, EA may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the events via live audio webcast at http://ir.ea.com.

UBS Global Technology Conference

Monday, November 13, 2017

Presentation at 6:30 PM ET 3:30 PM PT

San Francisco, CA

Credit Suisse Annual Technology, Media Telecom Conference

Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Presentation at 12:00 PM ET 9:00 AM PT

Scottsdale, AZ

Nasdaq Investor Conference

Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Presentation at 11:30 AM ET 8:30 AM PT

London, UK

Please note the presentation times are subject to change. Please contact the institution hosting the conferences for additional details. An audio webcast archive will be available following each live event for one year after each event at http://ir.ea.com.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. EA has more than 300 million registered players around the world.

In fiscal year 2017, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $4.8 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as The Sims, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Dragon Age and Plants vs. Zombies. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

Ultimate Team, EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Battlefield 1, The Sims, Need for Speed, Dragon Age, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of the presentation, Electronic Arts may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate" or "expect" and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or actual future results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Electronic Arts' latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2017 for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual events or actual results to differ materially from those discussed during the presentation. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the presentation; Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to, and does not necessarily intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171101006365/en/

Contacts:

Electronic Arts Inc.

Chris Evenden, 650-628-0255

Vice President, Investor Relations

cevenden@ea.com

John Reseburg, 650-628-3601

Vice President, Corporate Communications

jreseburg@ea.com