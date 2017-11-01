DUBLIN, Ireland, 2017-11-01 21:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel protein immunotherapies, today announced that members of its senior management team will present and participate in the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Healthcare Conference on November 8th at 9:50 AM MT/11:50 AM ET in Scottsdale, AZ.



A live webcast of the Company presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.prothena.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days following the presentation date.



About Prothena



Prothena Corporation plc is a global, late-stage clinical biotechnology company establishing fully-integrated research, development and commercial capabilities. Fueled by its deep scientific understanding built over decades of research in protein misfolding and cell adhesion - the root causes of many serious or currently untreatable amyloid and inflammatory diseases - Prothena seeks to fundamentally change the course of progressive diseases associated with this biology. The Company's pipeline of antibody therapeutic candidates targets a number of indications including AL amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002/RG7935) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004). The Company continues discovery of additional novel therapeutic candidates where its deep scientific understanding of disease pathology can be leveraged. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com.



Investor and Media Contact: Ellen Rose, Head of Communications 650-922-2405, ellen.rose@prothena.com